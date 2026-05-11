Coinbase Global, Inc. $COIN Stock Position Boosted by Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC

Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN - Free Report) by 15.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 125,805 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange's stock after acquiring an additional 17,050 shares during the period. Coinbase Global accounts for about 3.4% of Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC's holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC's holdings in Coinbase Global were worth $28,450,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of COIN. REAP Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coinbase Global during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Palisade Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coinbase Global during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Foster Dykema Cabot & Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coinbase Global during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Cloud Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coinbase Global during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Stephens Consulting LLC grew its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 99.0% during the fourth quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 201 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange's stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 68.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other Coinbase Global news, CFO Alesia J. Haas sold 10,020 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $2,004,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 377,201 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $75,440,200. This trade represents a 2.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 29,990 shares of company stock valued at $6,013,920 over the last three months. 16.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Coinbase Global Price Performance

Coinbase Global stock opened at $201.16 on Monday. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a one year low of $139.36 and a one year high of $444.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.34. The business has a fifty day moving average of $189.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $226.92. The company has a market cap of $53.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 3.38.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported ($1.49) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($1.55). Coinbase Global had a net margin of 12.20% and a return on equity of 4.06%. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. Coinbase Global's revenue was down 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

More Coinbase Global News

Here are the key news stories impacting Coinbase Global this week:

Positive Sentiment: Coinbase is expanding beyond spot crypto with new products, including gold and silver perpetual futures, prediction markets, and AI-agent payment infrastructure, which supports its “everything exchange” strategy.

Coinbase is expanding beyond spot crypto with new products, including gold and silver perpetual futures, prediction markets, and AI-agent payment infrastructure, which supports its “everything exchange” strategy. Positive Sentiment: The company and AWS/Stripe announced AI-agent payment capabilities using USDC, reinforcing Coinbase’s role in stablecoin and blockchain infrastructure growth.

The company and AWS/Stripe announced AI-agent payment capabilities using USDC, reinforcing Coinbase’s role in stablecoin and blockchain infrastructure growth. Positive Sentiment: Some analysts remain constructive, saying Coinbase could benefit from the CLARITY Act and revenue diversification even after trimming price targets. Article Title

Some analysts remain constructive, saying Coinbase could benefit from the CLARITY Act and revenue diversification even after trimming price targets. Neutral Sentiment: Coinbase reported record market share and strong derivatives traction, suggesting its platform is still gaining relevance even as overall trading volumes slow.

Coinbase reported record market share and strong derivatives traction, suggesting its platform is still gaining relevance even as overall trading volumes slow. Neutral Sentiment: Coinbase resumed trading after a roughly seven-hour AWS-related outage, but the incident highlighted operational risk rather than a permanent business issue.

Coinbase resumed trading after a roughly seven-hour AWS-related outage, but the incident highlighted operational risk rather than a permanent business issue. Negative Sentiment: Several Wall Street firms cut price targets after the earnings miss, reflecting lower near-term expectations for trading revenue and profits.

Several Wall Street firms cut price targets after the earnings miss, reflecting lower near-term expectations for trading revenue and profits. Negative Sentiment: The AWS outage disrupted Coinbase’s trading services and may have added to investor frustration around platform reliability.

The AWS outage disrupted Coinbase’s trading services and may have added to investor frustration around platform reliability. Negative Sentiment: Coinbase also announced layoffs and an AI-driven restructuring, underscoring cost pressure and a tougher demand backdrop for its core business.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Benchmark lowered their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $267.00 to $260.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Coinbase Global from $151.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Compass Point decreased their price target on Coinbase Global from $190.00 to $140.00 and set a "sell" rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on Coinbase Global from $221.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, China Renaissance decreased their price target on Coinbase Global from $301.50 to $223.20 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 23rd. Nineteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $250.04.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on COIN

Coinbase Global Profile

Coinbase Global, Inc is a U.S.-based company that operates one of the largest cryptocurrency exchange platforms. Founded in 2012 by Brian Armstrong and Fred Ehrsam and headquartered in San Francisco, Coinbase provides technology and infrastructure to buy, sell, store and use a broad range of digital assets. The company became a public company through a direct listing on the NASDAQ in April 2021 and offers services tailored to both retail and institutional customers.

Coinbase's product portfolio includes its consumer trading platform, a self-custody mobile wallet, and institutional services such as custody, prime brokerage and execution tools.

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