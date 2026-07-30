Colgate-Palmolive Company $CL Shares Acquired by Kentucky Retirement Systems

Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL - Free Report) by 43.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 72,567 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 22,092 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems' holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $6,185,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get Colgate-Palmolive alerts: Sign Up

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CL. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 15,877 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,255,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 4,503 shares of the company's stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,506 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,225,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Gould Capital LLC increased its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 38.7% in the 1st quarter. Gould Capital LLC now owns 412 shares of the company's stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, Sunpointe LLC raised its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Sunpointe LLC now owns 3,056 shares of the company's stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.41% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $105.00 to $102.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a "buy" rating on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Friday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley restated an "overweight" rating on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a "buy" rating and set a $99.00 price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Monday, May 4th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $97.82.

View Our Latest Report on CL

Colgate-Palmolive Trading Up 1.1%

CL opened at $93.75 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.35. The company has a market cap of $75.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.33. Colgate-Palmolive Company has a fifty-two week low of $74.54 and a fifty-two week high of $99.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.33, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.03. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 10.04% and a return on equity of 386.76%. The firm had revenue of $5.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive Company will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Colgate-Palmolive Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 20th will be given a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 20th. Colgate-Palmolive's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.49%.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company is a global consumer products company with a long history in household and personal care categories. The business traces its roots to the early 19th century and has evolved into a multinational manufacturer and marketer of everyday consumer goods focused on health, hygiene and home care.

The company's core activities center on oral care, personal care, home care and pet nutrition. Its product portfolio includes toothpaste, toothbrushes and mouthwash in oral care; soaps, body washes and deodorants in personal care; dishwashing liquids, surface cleaners and other household products in home care; and scientifically formulated pet foods under its pet nutrition business.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Colgate-Palmolive, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Colgate-Palmolive wasn't on the list.

While Colgate-Palmolive currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here