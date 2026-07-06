Collaborative Fund Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 93,629 Pinterest, Inc. $PINS

Collaborative Fund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 93,629 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,717,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Pinterest in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in Pinterest by 2,017.3% in the fourth quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,101 shares of the company's stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,049 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its position in Pinterest by 727.3% during the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 1,365 shares of the company's stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp bought a new stake in Pinterest during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, MidFirst Bank purchased a new position in shares of Pinterest during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 88.81% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity

In related news, insider Wanjiku Juanita Walcott sold 27,337 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.46, for a total transaction of $559,315.02. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 724,673 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $14,826,809.58. This represents a 3.64% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Benjamin Silbermann sold 46,875 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.45, for a total transaction of $1,005,468.75. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 279,070 shares of company stock worth $5,817,283 over the last three months. 8.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Pinterest Stock Performance

Shares of PINS opened at $22.06 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.23, a current ratio of 4.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market cap of $12.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.89. The business's 50 day moving average price is $20.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.00. Pinterest, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.84 and a 52 week high of $39.93.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.05. Pinterest had a return on equity of 8.26% and a net margin of 7.64%.The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $965.84 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on PINS shares. Guggenheim reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Pinterest in a research report on Monday, June 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a "buy" rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Pinterest in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Pinterest from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Pinterest from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Pinterest from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $27.40.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on PINS

About Pinterest

Pinterest, Inc operates a visual discovery platform that helps users find inspiration and ideas for projects ranging from home design and fashion to cooking and travel. Users create and curate "Pins" — images or videos linked to content — organized on thematic boards. The service is available through its website and mobile applications and emphasizes personalized recommendations and visual search to surface relevant content based on user interests.

The company's primary revenue model is advertising, offering promoted content formats that integrate into user feeds and search results.

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