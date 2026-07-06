Collaborative Fund Advisors LLC Invests $1.16 Million in Sanmina Corporation $SANM

Collaborative Fund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Sanmina Corporation (NASDAQ:SANM - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 8,982 shares of the electronics maker's stock, valued at approximately $1,164,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SANM. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Sanmina by 74.6% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,185,652 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $251,590,000 after buying an additional 933,974 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Sanmina during the fourth quarter worth approximately $101,751,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sanmina by 289.6% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 650,173 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $97,571,000 after acquiring an additional 483,312 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in Sanmina by 520.3% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 428,519 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $64,308,000 after purchasing an additional 359,441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in Sanmina in the 4th quarter valued at $53,430,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.71% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Alan Mcwilliams Reid sold 1,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.17, for a total value of $218,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 31,481 shares of the company's stock, valued at $6,868,209.77. This trade represents a 3.08% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jonathan P. Faust sold 10,076 shares of Sanmina stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.80, for a total value of $2,678,200.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 77,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,466,600. This trade represents a 11.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 156,509 shares of company stock worth $35,699,476 in the last three months. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company's stock.

Sanmina Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SANM opened at $219.77 on Monday. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $240.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $181.00. Sanmina Corporation has a 1-year low of $95.49 and a 1-year high of $288.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of $11.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.56.

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The electronics maker reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.74. Sanmina had a net margin of 2.29% and a return on equity of 16.23%. The company had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS. Sanmina's quarterly revenue was up 102.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sanmina has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 2.550-2.850 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 10.750-11.350 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Sanmina Corporation will post 9.36 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SANM has been the topic of several research reports. Susquehanna initiated coverage on shares of Sanmina in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. They set a "neutral" rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Sanmina from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Saturday, June 6th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Sanmina from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Sanmina in a report on Monday, March 30th. They set a "neutral" rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded Sanmina from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $150.00.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Sanmina

Sanmina Company Profile

Sanmina Corporation is a leading global electronics manufacturing services (EMS) provider specializing in the design, production and end-to-end supply chain solutions for complex electronic products. Founded in 1980, the company has built a reputation for delivering high-reliability manufacturing across a wide range of industries, including communications, computing, aerospace and defense, medical, automotive and industrial sectors.

Sanmina's core offerings encompass product design and engineering support, precision PCB fabrication and assembly, system integration, testing, and final system deployment.

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