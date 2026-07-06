Collaborative Fund Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 9,373 Expedia Group, Inc. $EXPE

Collaborative Fund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 9,373 shares of the online travel company's stock, valued at approximately $2,164,000. Expedia Group makes up 1.3% of Collaborative Fund Advisors LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Expedia Group in the fourth quarter valued at $861,979,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 24,899.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,808,466 shares of the online travel company's stock worth $386,560,000 after purchasing an additional 1,801,232 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,645,732 shares of the online travel company's stock valued at $779,275,000 after purchasing an additional 728,063 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Expedia Group by 594.0% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 583,830 shares of the online travel company's stock valued at $165,405,000 after purchasing an additional 499,706 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Expedia Group by 55.0% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,286,093 shares of the online travel company's stock valued at $364,363,000 after purchasing an additional 456,176 shares during the last quarter. 90.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EXPE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Expedia Group from $252.00 to $246.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Expedia Group from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Expedia Group from $307.00 to $303.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $330.00 price target on shares of Expedia Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and twenty-three have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $284.30.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Expedia Group

Expedia Group Price Performance

NASDAQ:EXPE opened at $268.69 on Monday. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $171.27 and a 52 week high of $303.80. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $236.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $245.85. The firm has a market cap of $32.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The online travel company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.55. The business had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. Expedia Group had a return on equity of 84.33% and a net margin of 9.81%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 16.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Expedia Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 28th were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 28th. Expedia Group's dividend payout ratio is 16.90%.

Insider Activity at Expedia Group

In other news, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 4,702 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.00, for a total transaction of $1,095,566.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 105,448 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $24,569,384. The trade was a 4.27% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 940 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.86, for a total value of $208,548.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 14,083 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,124,454.38. This represents a 6.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company's stock.

Expedia Group Company Profile

Expedia Group NASDAQ: EXPE is a global travel technology company that operates an online marketplace connecting consumers, travel suppliers and third‑party partners. The company's platform enables search, comparison and booking of travel products and services, including hotels, airline tickets, vacation rentals, car rentals, cruises and packaged travel. Its portfolio comprises consumer-facing travel brands as well as corporate travel solutions and technology services that serve both leisure and business travelers.

Key offerings include consumer booking platforms and mobile apps that aggregate inventory from hotels, vacation rental managers, airlines and car rental companies, alongside ancillary travel services such as trip insurance and activities.

Further Reading

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