Columbia Sportswear Company $COLM Position Trimmed by Boston Trust Walden Corp

Boston Trust Walden Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Columbia Sportswear Company (NASDAQ:COLM - Free Report) by 8.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 467,367 shares of the textile maker's stock after selling 43,632 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp owned about 0.87% of Columbia Sportswear worth $25,747,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COLM. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Columbia Sportswear by 24.6% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 142,956 shares of the textile maker's stock valued at $10,820,000 after purchasing an additional 28,269 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in Columbia Sportswear by 208.3% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 555 shares of the textile maker's stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its stake in Columbia Sportswear by 2.4% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 114,611 shares of the textile maker's stock valued at $8,675,000 after purchasing an additional 2,680 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in Columbia Sportswear by 125.0% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 115,294 shares of the textile maker's stock valued at $8,727,000 after purchasing an additional 64,046 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in Columbia Sportswear by 11.7% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,333 shares of the textile maker's stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.76% of the company's stock.

Get Columbia Sportswear alerts: Sign Up

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on COLM. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of Columbia Sportswear in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Robert W. Baird set a $63.00 price target on shares of Columbia Sportswear in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Citigroup restated a "neutral" rating and set a $62.00 price target (up from $55.00) on shares of Columbia Sportswear in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Finally, BTIG Research restated a "buy" rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Columbia Sportswear in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $60.50.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on COLM

Columbia Sportswear Stock Performance

Columbia Sportswear stock opened at $62.63 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.33 and a beta of 0.89. Columbia Sportswear Company has a one year low of $47.47 and a one year high of $71.68.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The textile maker reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Columbia Sportswear had a net margin of 5.22% and a return on equity of 12.03%. The company's quarterly revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.80 earnings per share. Columbia Sportswear has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.200-3.650 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.290-0.370 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Columbia Sportswear Company will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Columbia Sportswear Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Monday, March 9th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 9th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.9%. Columbia Sportswear's dividend payout ratio is presently 37.04%.

Columbia Sportswear Profile

Columbia Sportswear Company develops, sources, markets and distributes a wide range of outdoor apparel, footwear and accessories designed for activities such as hiking, skiing, snowboarding and trail running. Its product portfolio includes weatherproof jackets and pants featuring proprietary technologies like Omni-Tech® waterproofing and Omni-Heat® thermal reflective lining, as well as activewear, footwear, hats, gloves and accessories under the Columbia® brand and complementary brands.

Founded in 1938 as the Columbia Hat Company in Portland, Oregon, the company initially focused on headwear before expanding into outerwear in the 1970s with the introduction of the Bugaboo® interchange jacket.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Columbia Sportswear, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Columbia Sportswear wasn't on the list.

While Columbia Sportswear currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here