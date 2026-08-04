Columbia Sportswear Company $COLM Shares Sold by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP decreased its position in Columbia Sportswear Company (NASDAQ:COLM - Free Report) by 30.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 97,747 shares of the textile maker's stock after selling 43,541 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.19% of Columbia Sportswear worth $5,358,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,222,770 shares of the textile maker's stock valued at $121,824,000 after purchasing an additional 301,277 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Columbia Sportswear by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,161,128 shares of the textile maker's stock worth $63,967,000 after purchasing an additional 190,453 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Columbia Sportswear by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,097,123 shares of the textile maker's stock worth $60,441,000 after purchasing an additional 13,499 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Columbia Sportswear by 25.4% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 589,882 shares of the textile maker's stock valued at $32,497,000 after purchasing an additional 119,354 shares during the period. Finally, Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. acquired a new stake in Columbia Sportswear in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,407,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.76% of the company's stock.

Columbia Sportswear Trading Down 1.2%

NASDAQ:COLM opened at $58.65 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.23 and a beta of 0.94. Columbia Sportswear Company has a twelve month low of $47.47 and a twelve month high of $69.06. The company's 50-day moving average price is $64.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.48.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The textile maker reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.91. Columbia Sportswear had a net margin of 6.05% and a return on equity of 11.20%. The company had revenue of $614.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $606.97 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.19) EPS. Columbia Sportswear's quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. Columbia Sportswear has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 1.150-1.350 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 4.450-4.900 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Columbia Sportswear Company will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Columbia Sportswear Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 20th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.0%. Columbia Sportswear's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.17%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on COLM shares. Zacks Research downgraded Columbia Sportswear from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. BTIG Research reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Columbia Sportswear in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus set a $67.00 price objective on shares of Columbia Sportswear and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Columbia Sportswear from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a "neutral" rating and set a $68.00 price objective (up from $67.00) on shares of Columbia Sportswear in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $65.40.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on COLM

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Stephen E. Babson sold 4,150 shares of Columbia Sportswear stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.95, for a total transaction of $281,992.50. Following the transaction, the director owned 132,376 shares in the company, valued at $8,994,949.20. The trade was a 3.04% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronald E. Nelson sold 4,080 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.78, for a total transaction of $276,542.40. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 22,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,544,638.42. The trade was a 15.18% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders own 51.90% of the company's stock.

About Columbia Sportswear

Columbia Sportswear Company develops, sources, markets and distributes a wide range of outdoor apparel, footwear and accessories designed for activities such as hiking, skiing, snowboarding and trail running. Its product portfolio includes weatherproof jackets and pants featuring proprietary technologies like Omni-Tech® waterproofing and Omni-Heat® thermal reflective lining, as well as activewear, footwear, hats, gloves and accessories under the Columbia® brand and complementary brands.

Founded in 1938 as the Columbia Hat Company in Portland, Oregon, the company initially focused on headwear before expanding into outerwear in the 1970s with the introduction of the Bugaboo® interchange jacket.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COLM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Columbia Sportswear Company (NASDAQ:COLM - Free Report).

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