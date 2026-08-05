Columbia Sportswear Company $COLM Stake Lifted by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear Company (NASDAQ:COLM - Free Report) by 779.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 118,802 shares of the textile maker's stock after acquiring an additional 105,300 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.23% of Columbia Sportswear worth $6,512,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Columbia Sportswear by 506.4% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 47,019 shares of the textile maker's stock worth $2,577,000 after purchasing an additional 39,265 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 72.4% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 888 shares of the textile maker's stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,222,770 shares of the textile maker's stock worth $121,824,000 after buying an additional 301,277 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 43.6% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 817 shares of the textile maker's stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heartland Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 198.8% in the first quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 235,091 shares of the textile maker's stock valued at $12,885,000 after buying an additional 156,402 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 47.76% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity at Columbia Sportswear

In related news, Director Ronald E. Nelson sold 4,080 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.78, for a total value of $276,542.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 22,789 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,544,638.42. This trade represents a 15.18% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen E. Babson sold 4,150 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.95, for a total transaction of $281,992.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 132,376 shares of the company's stock, valued at $8,994,949.20. This represents a 3.04% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 51.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Columbia Sportswear Stock Down 1.8%

NASDAQ:COLM opened at $57.59 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.96 and a beta of 0.94. Columbia Sportswear Company has a 1-year low of $47.47 and a 1-year high of $69.06.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The textile maker reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.91. Columbia Sportswear had a return on equity of 11.20% and a net margin of 6.05%.The firm had revenue of $614.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $606.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.19) EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Columbia Sportswear has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 1.150-1.350 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 4.450-4.900 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Columbia Sportswear Company will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Columbia Sportswear Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 20th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.1%. Columbia Sportswear's payout ratio is currently 31.17%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

COLM has been the subject of several research reports. Robert W. Baird set a $65.00 target price on Columbia Sportswear in a research note on Friday. Citigroup reiterated a "neutral" rating and issued a $68.00 target price (up from $67.00) on shares of Columbia Sportswear in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus set a $67.00 target price on shares of Columbia Sportswear and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday. BTIG Research restated a "buy" rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Columbia Sportswear in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Weiss Ratings cut Columbia Sportswear from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $65.40.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on COLM

About Columbia Sportswear

Columbia Sportswear Company develops, sources, markets and distributes a wide range of outdoor apparel, footwear and accessories designed for activities such as hiking, skiing, snowboarding and trail running. Its product portfolio includes weatherproof jackets and pants featuring proprietary technologies like Omni-Tech® waterproofing and Omni-Heat® thermal reflective lining, as well as activewear, footwear, hats, gloves and accessories under the Columbia® brand and complementary brands.

Founded in 1938 as the Columbia Hat Company in Portland, Oregon, the company initially focused on headwear before expanding into outerwear in the 1970s with the introduction of the Bugaboo® interchange jacket.

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