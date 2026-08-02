Comcast Corporation $CMCSA Shares Purchased by Western Wealth Management LLC

Western Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA - Free Report) by 421.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 71,828 shares of the cable giant's stock after buying an additional 58,049 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC's holdings in Comcast were worth $2,062,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of CMCSA. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 369,311,219 shares of the cable giant's stock valued at $11,038,712,000 after purchasing an additional 2,160,829 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Comcast by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 186,805,081 shares of the cable giant's stock worth $5,583,604,000 after purchasing an additional 6,117,946 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its stake in Comcast by 20.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 140,343,399 shares of the cable giant's stock worth $4,194,929,000 after purchasing an additional 24,166,881 shares in the last quarter. Dodge & Cox raised its holdings in Comcast by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 112,967,514 shares of the cable giant's stock worth $3,376,599,000 after buying an additional 399,596 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Comcast by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 89,913,362 shares of the cable giant's stock valued at $2,680,747,000 after buying an additional 1,465,428 shares in the last quarter. 84.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Comcast Price Performance

Shares of CMCSA opened at $23.96 on Friday. The business's 50-day moving average is $23.70 and its 200-day moving average is $27.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $85.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.67. Comcast Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $21.28 and a fifty-two week high of $34.45.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The cable giant reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.07. Comcast had a net margin of 8.97% and a return on equity of 14.77%. The business had revenue of $29.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $29.24 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.25 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Comcast Corporation will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Comcast Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 7th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.5%. Comcast's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.72%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on CMCSA. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a "market perform" rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a report on Monday, July 13th. Seaport Research Partners upgraded shares of Comcast from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Freedom Capital upgraded shares of Comcast to a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Comcast from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a "neutral" rating on shares of Comcast in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $32.96.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on CMCSA

About Comcast

Comcast Corporation NASDAQ: CMCSA is a diversified global media and technology company headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Its principal operations are organized around Comcast Cable, which provides broadband internet, video, voice and wireless services to residential and business customers in the United States under the Xfinity and Comcast Business brands, and NBCUniversal, a media and entertainment group that develops, produces and distributes content across broadcast and cable networks, film, and streaming platforms.

NBCUniversal's assets include the NBC broadcast network, a portfolio of cable channels, Universal Pictures and other film and television production businesses, and the Peacock streaming service.

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