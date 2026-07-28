Comfort Systems USA, Inc. $FIX is Evercore Wealth Management LLC's 9th Largest Position

Evercore Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX - Free Report) by 13.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 134,308 shares of the construction company's stock after selling 20,929 shares during the quarter. Comfort Systems USA makes up about 2.9% of Evercore Wealth Management LLC's holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Evercore Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.38% of Comfort Systems USA worth $185,209,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,310,126 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $4,022,597,000 after purchasing an additional 625,567 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Comfort Systems USA during the fourth quarter worth $469,606,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in Comfort Systems USA by 35.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,428,674 shares of the construction company's stock worth $1,333,367,000 after purchasing an additional 375,118 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Comfort Systems USA by 39.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,185,909 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $1,103,453,000 after purchasing an additional 332,441 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 37,987.3% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 310,031 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $289,349,000 after purchasing an additional 309,217 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.51% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FIX. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Comfort Systems USA in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $2,200.00 target price for the company. Wall Street Zen cut Comfort Systems USA from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Sunday, May 10th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Comfort Systems USA from $2,004.00 to $2,110.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Comfort Systems USA in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Erste Group Bank downgraded Comfort Systems USA from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $2,057.86.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Comfort Systems USA

Comfort Systems USA Stock Performance

Shares of FIX stock opened at $1,728.50 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $60.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.51 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1,833.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,577.34. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $655.96 and a fifty-two week high of $2,073.99.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The construction company reported $12.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $10.45 by $2.08. The business had revenue of $3.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.99 billion. Comfort Systems USA had a net margin of 12.77% and a return on equity of 53.55%. The company's revenue was up 50.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $6.53 EPS. Analysts expect that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 43.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Comfort Systems USA Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. This is an increase from Comfort Systems USA's previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. Comfort Systems USA's payout ratio is presently 7.87%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Julie Shaeff sold 1,123 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,000.37, for a total transaction of $2,246,415.51. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 12,624 shares in the company, valued at $25,252,670.88. The trade was a 8.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Rhoman J. Hardy sold 342 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,900.08, for a total transaction of $649,827.36. Following the transaction, the director owned 1,890 shares in the company, valued at $3,591,151.20. This represents a 15.32% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders have sold 30,778 shares of company stock worth $59,746,124. 1.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Comfort Systems USA

Comfort Systems USA, Inc is a U.S.-based mechanical contracting company that provides a range of heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) services to commercial, industrial and institutional customers. The company focuses on the design, installation, maintenance and repair of HVAC systems, and it supports projects from initial engineering and system selection through long-term service agreements and upgrades.

Its service offerings include new construction and retrofit installations, preventive and corrective maintenance, emergency repair, energy management and building automation systems.

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