Comfort Systems USA, Inc. $FIX Shares Acquired by Quantinno Capital Management LP

Quantinno Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX - Free Report) by 19.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,879 shares of the construction company's stock after acquiring an additional 2,106 shares during the quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP's holdings in Comfort Systems USA were worth $17,761,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Signature Equity Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 16.7% during the first quarter. Signature Equity Partners LLC now owns 35 shares of the construction company's stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners lifted its stake in Comfort Systems USA by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 239 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Petra Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Comfort Systems USA by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Petra Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,080 shares of the construction company's stock worth $1,489,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in Comfort Systems USA by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 572 shares of the construction company's stock worth $789,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. increased its stake in Comfort Systems USA by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 603 shares of the construction company's stock worth $832,000 after buying an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. 96.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Activity

In related news, Director Franklin Myers sold 6,700 shares of Comfort Systems USA stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,954.47, for a total value of $13,094,949.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 62,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $121,401,904.05. This trade represents a 9.74% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Rhoman J. Hardy sold 342 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,900.08, for a total value of $649,827.36. Following the transaction, the director owned 1,890 shares in the company, valued at $3,591,151.20. This trade represents a 15.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 28,778 shares of company stock worth $56,257,229 in the last three months. 1.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Comfort Systems USA from $2,004.00 to $2,110.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Comfort Systems USA from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Sunday, May 10th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Comfort Systems USA in a report on Friday, July 17th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Comfort Systems USA in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $2,200.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $1,910.00 price target on shares of Comfort Systems USA in a research note on Monday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $2,057.86.

View Our Latest Report on Comfort Systems USA

Comfort Systems USA Price Performance

NYSE:FIX opened at $1,728.56 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $60.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.51 and a beta of 1.69. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a 52 week low of $655.96 and a 52 week high of $2,073.99. The stock's fifty day moving average is $1,817.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,595.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The construction company reported $12.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $10.45 by $2.08. Comfort Systems USA had a net margin of 12.77% and a return on equity of 53.55%. The company had revenue of $3.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $6.53 earnings per share. Comfort Systems USA's revenue for the quarter was up 50.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 46.77 EPS for the current year.

Comfort Systems USA Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 13th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.2%. This is an increase from Comfort Systems USA's previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. Comfort Systems USA's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.87%.

About Comfort Systems USA

Comfort Systems USA, Inc is a U.S.-based mechanical contracting company that provides a range of heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) services to commercial, industrial and institutional customers. The company focuses on the design, installation, maintenance and repair of HVAC systems, and it supports projects from initial engineering and system selection through long-term service agreements and upgrades.

Its service offerings include new construction and retrofit installations, preventive and corrective maintenance, emergency repair, energy management and building automation systems.

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