Comfort Systems USA, Inc. $FIX Shares Acquired by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX - Free Report) by 10.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 82,173 shares of the construction company's stock after buying an additional 7,515 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. owned about 0.23% of Comfort Systems USA worth $113,316,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIX. Core Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comfort Systems USA during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA in the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Ascentis Independent Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA in the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. bought a new stake in Comfort Systems USA in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Comfort Systems USA in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. 96.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Franklin Myers sold 6,700 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,954.47, for a total value of $13,094,949.00. Following the sale, the director owned 62,115 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $121,401,904.05. The trade was a 9.74% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO William George III sold 4,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,948.17, for a total value of $7,792,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 33,804 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $65,855,938.68. This trade represents a 10.58% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 30,778 shares of company stock worth $59,746,124 in the last quarter. 1.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Comfort Systems USA Price Performance

Shares of FIX stock traded down $28.47 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1,752.95. 368,531 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 500,042. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a 12 month low of $513.99 and a 12 month high of $2,073.99. The company has a market cap of $61.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.58 and a beta of 1.66. The company's 50 day moving average price is $1,883.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,513.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The construction company reported $10.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.81 by $3.70. Comfort Systems USA had a net margin of 12.07% and a return on equity of 51.69%. The business had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.39 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.75 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 56.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 43.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Comfort Systems USA Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th were given a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.2%. This is a positive change from Comfort Systems USA's previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 15th. Comfort Systems USA's payout ratio is currently 9.23%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FIX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Erste Group Bank started coverage on shares of Comfort Systems USA in a research report on Friday, June 5th. They issued a "buy" rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Comfort Systems USA in a research report on Thursday. They set a "buy" rating and a $2,159.00 price objective for the company. Weiss Ratings reissued a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Comfort Systems USA in a report on Monday, April 20th. Glj Research assumed coverage on Comfort Systems USA in a research report on Monday, April 20th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $2,001.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on Comfort Systems USA in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $2,200.00 target price on the stock. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $2,015.43.

Read Our Latest Research Report on FIX

Comfort Systems USA Profile

Comfort Systems USA, Inc is a U.S.-based mechanical contracting company that provides a range of heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) services to commercial, industrial and institutional customers. The company focuses on the design, installation, maintenance and repair of HVAC systems, and it supports projects from initial engineering and system selection through long-term service agreements and upgrades.

Its service offerings include new construction and retrofit installations, preventive and corrective maintenance, emergency repair, energy management and building automation systems.

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