Commerce Bancshares, Inc. $CBSH Shares Acquired by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH - Free Report) by 73.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 281,210 shares of the financial services provider's stock after buying an additional 119,298 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.19% of Commerce Bancshares worth $13,836,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Commerce Bancshares by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,690,039 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $768,877,000 after acquiring an additional 1,098,142 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,318,898 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $383,071,000 after purchasing an additional 566,853 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank grew its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 5,660,823 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $296,287,000 after purchasing an additional 369,636 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 29.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,943,247 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $193,999,000 after purchasing an additional 894,183 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,780,678 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $147,097,000 after purchasing an additional 174,863 shares during the last quarter. 70.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens set a $64.00 price objective on shares of Commerce Bancshares and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Hovde Group dropped their price target on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley reissued a "positive" rating and issued a $65.00 price target (up from $61.00) on shares of Commerce Bancshares in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a "market perform" rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $62.43.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Commerce Bancshares

Commerce Bancshares News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Commerce Bancshares this week:

Positive Sentiment: Value-stock appeal: Zacks highlighted CBSH as a strong value stock, which may attract investors seeking a profitable regional bank trading at a relatively reasonable valuation. Here's Why Commerce Bancshares Is a Strong Value Stock

Zacks highlighted CBSH as a strong value stock, which may attract investors seeking a profitable regional bank trading at a relatively reasonable valuation. Positive Sentiment: Recent earnings beat estimates: Commerce Bancshares reported quarterly EPS of $1.10, exceeding the $1.04 consensus estimate, while revenue of $498.91 million also topped expectations of $492.22 million. The company generated a 26.07% net margin and 14.31% return on equity, supporting the fundamental case for the stock.

Commerce Bancshares reported quarterly EPS of $1.10, exceeding the $1.04 consensus estimate, while revenue of $498.91 million also topped expectations of $492.22 million. The company generated a 26.07% net margin and 14.31% return on equity, supporting the fundamental case for the stock. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst outlook remains mixed: Several firms recently raised their price targets, including Piper Sandler to $66 and Keefe, Bruyette & Woods to $62, but ratings remain mostly neutral. CBSH has an overall “Hold” consensus and an average target price of $62.43, implying limited upside from recent levels.

Several firms recently raised their price targets, including Piper Sandler to $66 and Keefe, Bruyette & Woods to $62, but ratings remain mostly neutral. CBSH has an overall “Hold” consensus and an average target price of $62.43, implying limited upside from recent levels. Negative Sentiment: Multiple insiders sold shares: CEO John W. Kemper sold 5,830 shares worth approximately $353,181, CFO Charles G. Kim sold 19,771 shares worth about $1.17 million, and SVP Derrick Brooks sold 1,041 shares valued at roughly $62,075. The transactions reduced their individual holdings by approximately 2.75%, 14.21%, and 7.35%, respectively. Although insider sales can reflect personal financial planning rather than concerns about business prospects, the concentration of selling may weigh on sentiment, particularly with the stock near its 52-week high. Commerce Bancshares Insider Selling

Insider Activity at Commerce Bancshares

In related news, CEO John W. Kemper sold 5,830 shares of Commerce Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.58, for a total value of $353,181.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 206,528 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,511,466.24. The trade was a 2.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Derrick Brooks sold 1,041 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.63, for a total transaction of $62,074.83. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 13,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $782,166.71. This trade represents a 7.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 26,842 shares of company stock worth $1,596,310. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company's stock.

Commerce Bancshares Stock Performance

Shares of Commerce Bancshares stock opened at $59.44 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $56.23 and a 200 day moving average of $53.18. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.99 and a 12 month high of $60.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $498.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $492.22 million. Commerce Bancshares had a return on equity of 14.31% and a net margin of 26.07%.During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.14 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Commerce Bancshares Company Profile

Commerce Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company primarily engaged in providing a broad range of banking and financial services across the Midwest. Through its principal subsidiary, Commerce Bank, the company offers commercial and consumer banking, treasury management, trust and wealth advisory, and mortgage lending. Its diversified product suite includes deposit and loan products, cash management solutions, capital markets services, and private banking designed to meet the needs of individuals, small businesses, and large corporations.

The company's commercial banking group delivers tailored credit facilities, equipment and inventory financing, asset-based lending, and merchant services.

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