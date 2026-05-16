Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI Acquires 234,845 Shares of Netflix, Inc. $NFLX

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX - Free Report) by 851.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 262,417 shares of the Internet television network's stock after acquiring an additional 234,845 shares during the period. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI's holdings in Netflix were worth $24,604,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Convergence Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Netflix by 702.6% during the 4th quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,660 shares of the Internet television network's stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 3,204 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 899.7% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 135,390 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $12,694,000 after buying an additional 121,847 shares in the last quarter. IMG Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 900.0% in the 4th quarter. IMG Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,220 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 2,898 shares in the last quarter. Clarendon Private LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 937.8% in the 4th quarter. Clarendon Private LLC now owns 5,168 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $485,000 after buying an additional 4,670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Littlejohn Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 780.6% in the 4th quarter. Littlejohn Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,360 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 2,092 shares in the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other Netflix news, Director Reed Hastings sold 407,550 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.13, for a total value of $37,955,131.50. Following the sale, the director directly owned 3,940 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $366,932.20. This represents a 99.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Spencer Adam Neumann sold 9,253 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.95, for a total transaction of $823,054.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 73,787 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,563,353.65. The trade was a 11.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 1,422,769 shares of company stock valued at $135,144,073 in the last 90 days. 1.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Netflix Price Performance

NASDAQ NFLX opened at $87.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The stock's fifty day moving average price is $94.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $94.78. Netflix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $75.01 and a 1 year high of $134.12. The company has a market cap of $366.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.11, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.55.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The Internet television network reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.47. Netflix had a return on equity of 40.92% and a net margin of 28.52%.The firm had revenue of $12.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $6.61 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. Netflix has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.780-0.780 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on NFLX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Netflix from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Netflix from $143.00 to $135.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Evercore assumed coverage on shares of Netflix in a report on Friday, February 27th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. HSBC lifted their price target on shares of Netflix from $106.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, April 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Netflix in a report on Friday, April 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-four have given a Buy rating and sixteen have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $114.82.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on NFLX

Netflix News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Netflix this week:

Positive Sentiment: Several analysts reaffirmed bullish ratings and targets, citing Netflix’s expanding ad tier, strong engagement, and improving monetization outlook.

Several analysts reaffirmed bullish ratings and targets, citing Netflix’s expanding ad tier, strong engagement, and improving monetization outlook. Positive Sentiment: Netflix extended its relationship with the NFL and will stream more games, adding another high-profile live content driver that could help attract viewers and advertisers.

Netflix extended its relationship with the NFL and will stream more games, adding another high-profile live content driver that could help attract viewers and advertisers. Positive Sentiment: Netflix is also building out event-based programming, including its first live MMA card and a concert tour tied to KPop Demon Hunters, which reinforces its push beyond traditional streaming.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc NASDAQ: NFLX is a global entertainment company that provides subscription-based streaming of films, television series, documentaries and other video content. Founded in 1997 by Reed Hastings and Marc Randolph and headquartered in Los Gatos, California, the company began as a DVD-by-mail rental service and introduced streaming video in 2007. Netflix later expanded into producing and distributing original programming, beginning notable original hits in the 2010s, and now operates a content production and distribution ecosystem alongside its licensing activity.

The company's primary product is its on-demand streaming service, which can be accessed on a wide range of internet-connected devices and delivered through a suite of apps and web platforms.

Further Reading

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