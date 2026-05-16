Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI Boosts Stock Holdings in NIKE, Inc. $NKE

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI lifted its stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE - Free Report) by 37.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 145,110 shares of the footwear maker's stock after acquiring an additional 39,832 shares during the quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI's holdings in NIKE were worth $9,245,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in shares of NIKE by 388.5% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 202,411 shares of the footwear maker's stock worth $15,316,000 after purchasing an additional 160,980 shares in the last quarter. Caxton Associates LLP acquired a new position in shares of NIKE during the first quarter worth $311,000. United Bank grew its stake in shares of NIKE by 11.3% during the second quarter. United Bank now owns 17,067 shares of the footwear maker's stock worth $1,212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,736 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of NIKE by 0.3% during the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 64,161 shares of the footwear maker's stock worth $4,558,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of NIKE by 6.5% during the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 191,268 shares of the footwear maker's stock worth $13,588,000 after purchasing an additional 11,646 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.25% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on NKE. Wells Fargo & Company set a $45.00 price objective on shares of NIKE and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Evercore decreased their price objective on shares of NIKE from $69.00 to $57.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Berenberg Bank restated a "neutral" rating on shares of NIKE in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of NIKE from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on shares of NIKE from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a "market perform" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eighteen have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $62.04.

View Our Latest Report on NKE

Insider Activity at NIKE

In other NIKE news, CEO Elliott Hill purchased 23,660 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $42.27 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,108.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 265,247 shares of the company's stock, valued at $11,211,990.69. This trade represents a 9.79% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Timothy D. Cook purchased 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $42.43 per share, for a total transaction of $1,060,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 130,480 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,536,266.40. The trade was a 23.70% increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 64,441 shares of company stock valued at $2,734,204. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NIKE Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:NKE opened at $41.88 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.11. NIKE, Inc. has a one year low of $41.70 and a one year high of $80.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.74, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.12.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 31st. The footwear maker reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $11.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $11.23 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 16.41%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 1st. NIKE's dividend payout ratio is currently 108.61%.

About NIKE

Nike, Inc NYSE: NKE is a global designer, marketer and distributor of athletic footwear, apparel, equipment and accessories. Founded in 1964 as Blue Ribbon Sports by Phil Knight and Bill Bowerman and renamed Nike in 1971, the company is headquartered near Beaverton, Oregon. Nike develops and commercializes products across performance and lifestyle categories for sports including running, basketball, soccer and training, and is known for signature technologies and design-driven product lines.

The company markets products under several primary brands, including Nike, Jordan and Converse, and sells through a combination of wholesale relationships, branded retail stores and direct-to-consumer channels such as company-operated stores and digital platforms (e.g., Nike.com and mobile apps).

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