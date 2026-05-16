Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI Grows Position in Linde PLC $LIN

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI grew its stake in shares of Linde PLC (NASDAQ:LIN - Free Report) by 34.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,202 shares of the basic materials company's stock after buying an additional 4,455 shares during the period. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI's holdings in Linde were worth $7,335,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LIN. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new position in Linde during the fourth quarter worth $2,752,000. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Linde by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 777 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Linde by 19.8% during the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,569 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $736,000 after buying an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. increased its position in Linde by 19.3% during the second quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 897 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $421,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC increased its position in Linde by 3.2% during the second quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 5,625 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $2,639,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.80% of the company's stock.

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Insider Transactions at Linde

In other Linde news, EVP Sean Durbin sold 6,520 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $477.27, for a total transaction of $3,111,800.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 8,151 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,890,227.77. The trade was a 44.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Guillermo Bichara sold 4,357 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $480.79, for a total value of $2,094,802.03. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 22,138 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $10,643,729.02. This trade represents a 16.44% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last three months, insiders have sold 20,332 shares of company stock valued at $9,749,257. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Linde Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LIN opened at $506.11 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $234.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Linde PLC has a 52 week low of $387.78 and a 52 week high of $521.28. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $497.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $459.41.

Linde (NASDAQ:LIN - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $4.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $4.27 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $8.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.60 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 19.80% and a net margin of 20.44%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.95 earnings per share. Linde has set its FY 2026 guidance at 17.600-17.900 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 4.400-4.500 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Linde PLC will post 17.86 EPS for the current year.

Linde Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $1.60 per share. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. Linde's payout ratio is 42.50%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LIN has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Linde from $525.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $560.00 price objective on shares of Linde in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Linde from $580.00 to $585.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. DZ Bank downgraded Linde from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and set a $460.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th. Finally, Mizuho set a $525.00 price objective on Linde in a research report on Friday, February 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $540.00.

View Our Latest Research Report on LIN

Linde Company Profile

Linde NASDAQ: LIN is a multinational industrial gases and engineering company that supplies gases, related technologies and services to a wide range of industries. The company traces its current form to the 2018 combination of Germany's Linde AG and U.S.-based Praxair, creating one of the largest global providers of industrial, specialty and medical gases. Linde's business model centers on production, processing and distribution of gases as well as the design and construction of the plants and equipment needed to produce them.

Core products and services include atmospheric and process gases such as oxygen, nitrogen and argon; hydrogen and helium; carbon dioxide; and a portfolio of higher‑value specialty and electronic gases.

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