Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI Grows Stock Holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. $NOW

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI grew its holdings in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW - Free Report) by 402.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 23,100 shares of the information technology services provider's stock after purchasing an additional 18,498 shares during the period. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI's holdings in ServiceNow were worth $3,539,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IAG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 200.0% during the third quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 27 shares of the information technology services provider's stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Watch Advisors INC purchased a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Texas Capital Bancshares Inc TX purchased a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 187.5% during the third quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. now owns 46 shares of the information technology services provider's stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kelleher Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 87.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other ServiceNow news, insider Jacqueline P. Canney sold 8,927 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.60, for a total value of $799,859.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 29,531 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,645,977.60. The trade was a 23.21% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Paul Fipps sold 3,696 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.77, for a total transaction of $376,141.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 8,061 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $820,367.97. This trade represents a 31.44% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 22,415 shares of company stock valued at $2,210,933. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ServiceNow News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting ServiceNow this week:

ServiceNow Trading Up 5.1%

NYSE:NOW opened at $95.15 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12 month low of $81.24 and a 12 month high of $211.48. The company has a market cap of $98.10 billion, a PE ratio of 56.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $129.07.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.97. ServiceNow had a net margin of 12.59% and a return on equity of 18.16%. The business had revenue of $3.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NOW has been the subject of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Oppenheimer set a $130.00 target price on shares of ServiceNow and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Raymond James Financial reduced their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $160.00 to $130.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of ServiceNow from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, February 28th. Finally, Evercore raised their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-three have issued a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, ServiceNow presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $144.71.

View Our Latest Analysis on ServiceNow

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow NYSE: NOW is a cloud computing company that builds enterprise software to manage digital workflows and automate business processes. Its offerings are designed to replace manual work and legacy systems with cloud-based, service-oriented applications that support IT operations, customer service, human resources, security response and other enterprise functions.

The company's flagship product family is the Now Platform, a suite of subscription software and platform services that includes IT Service Management (ITSM), IT Operations Management (ITOM), IT Business Management (ITBM), Customer Service Management (CSM), HR Service Delivery, Security Operations and Asset Management.

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