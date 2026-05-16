Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI Raises Holdings in AT&T Inc. $T

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T - Free Report) by 21.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,508,830 shares of the technology company's stock after buying an additional 783,584 shares during the quarter. AT&T makes up approximately 2.3% of Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI's investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI owned about 0.06% of AT&T worth $111,999,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. GGM Financials LLC purchased a new position in AT&T in the third quarter worth $25,000. Rachor Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in AT&T in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Cresta Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in AT&T in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. OFI Invest Asset Management grew its holdings in AT&T by 84.2% in the fourth quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management now owns 1,087,055 shares of the technology company's stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 496,804 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AT&T in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. 57.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on T. UBS Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of AT&T in a report on Thursday, January 29th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of AT&T from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. BNP Paribas Exane cut their price target on shares of AT&T from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. TD Cowen reaffirmed a "hold" rating on shares of AT&T in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of AT&T from $29.00 to $31.50 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $30.55.

View Our Latest Analysis on T

AT&T Price Performance

Shares of T opened at $24.05 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $167.07 billion, a PE ratio of 8.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.87. AT&T Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.95 and a 1-year high of $29.79. The company's fifty day moving average price is $26.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.00.

AT&T (NYSE:T - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The technology company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $31.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.29 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 16.94% and a return on equity of 12.49%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. AT&T has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.250-2.350 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 10th were issued a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 10th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.6%. AT&T's payout ratio is 37.25%.

Key Headlines Impacting AT&T

Here are the key news stories impacting AT&T this week:

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc is a global telecommunications company that provides a broad range of communications and digital entertainment services. Its core activities include consumer and business wireless services, broadband and fiber internet, and network infrastructure. The company operates branded wireless services through AT&T Mobility and deploys fixed-line and fiber networks to deliver high-speed internet and related home services.

AT&T's product and service portfolio spans mobile voice and data plans, smartphones and device sales, home internet (including fiber-to-the-home where available), and managed connectivity solutions for enterprise customers.

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