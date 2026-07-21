Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI Sells 15,095 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated $MA

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI reduced its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA - Free Report) by 26.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 42,293 shares of the credit services provider's stock after selling 15,095 shares during the period. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI's holdings in Mastercard were worth $21,132,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Mastercard by 820.0% during the 4th quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 46 shares of the credit services provider's stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Strive Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Hyposwiss Advisors SA acquired a new position in Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Mastercard by 54.1% in the fourth quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 57 shares of the credit services provider's stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lifetime Wealth Management P.C. bought a new position in Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. 97.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Mastercard

In other Mastercard news, insider Raj Seshadri sold 1,977 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $529.73, for a total value of $1,047,276.21. Following the sale, the insider owned 16,429 shares in the company, valued at $8,702,934.17. This represents a 10.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Sandra A. Arkell sold 200 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $540.00, for a total value of $108,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 3,322 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,793,880. This represents a 5.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 7,005 shares of company stock worth $3,689,976 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on MA shares. Clear Str raised shares of Mastercard to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Mastercard in a report on Monday, June 29th. They issued an "overweight" rating and a $597.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup lowered their target price on Mastercard from $735.00 to $675.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Barclays initiated coverage on Mastercard in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. They set an "overweight" rating and a $640.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Mastercard from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 2nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have given a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $653.92.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Mastercard

Mastercard Stock Performance

Shares of MA stock opened at $547.58 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $483.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $504.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $515.59. Mastercard Incorporated has a one year low of $464.52 and a one year high of $601.77.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The credit services provider reported $4.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.41 by $0.19. Mastercard had a net margin of 45.88% and a return on equity of 212.96%. The company had revenue of $8.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.73 EPS. Mastercard's revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 19.62 EPS for the current year.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 9th will be given a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 9th. Mastercard's payout ratio is 20.14%.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard Incorporated is a global payments technology company that operates a network connecting consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and businesses in more than 200 countries and territories. The company facilitates electronic payments and transaction processing for credit, debit and prepaid card products carrying the Mastercard brand, while also providing a range of payment-related services to issuers, acquirers and merchants. Its technology and network enable authorization, clearing and settlement of payments and support a broad set of use cases including point-of-sale, e-commerce and mobile payments.

Beyond core transaction processing, Mastercard offers a suite of value-added services such as fraud and risk management, identity and authentication tools, tokenization and digital wallet support, cross-border and commercial payment solutions, and data analytics and consulting services for merchants and financial partners.

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