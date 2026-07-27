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Commodore Capital LP Increases Stock Position in PepGen, Inc. $PEPG

Written by MarketBeat
July 27, 2026
PepGen logo with Medical background
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Commodore Capital LP boosted its holdings in PepGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEPG - Free Report) by 31.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,475,000 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 1,075,000 shares during the quarter. Commodore Capital LP owned 6.47% of PepGen worth $7,921,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Burkehill Global Management LP bought a new stake in shares of PepGen in the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of PepGen by 94.9% during the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 11,202 shares of the company's stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 5,453 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PepGen during the fourth quarter valued at $89,000. Militia Capital Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of PepGen during the third quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of PepGen during the fourth quarter valued at $158,000. 58.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PepGen Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PEPG opened at $1.93 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.10 and a beta of 1.88. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $1.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.39. PepGen, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.01 and a 52-week high of $7.80.

PepGen (NASDAQ:PEPG - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.05. As a group, equities analysts forecast that PepGen, Inc. will post -1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on PEPG shares. Weiss Ratings lowered PepGen from a "sell (d-)" rating to a "sell (e+)" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Wall Street Zen raised shares of PepGen from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Sunday, June 7th. HC Wainwright reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of PepGen in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of PepGen from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of PepGen in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $11.50.

Get Our Latest Report on PepGen

PepGen Company Profile

(Free Report)

PepGen, Inc NASDAQ: PEPG is a clinical-stage biotechnology company headquartered in San Diego, California. The company is developing precision gene editing therapies to address rare genetic diseases by combining advanced prime editing modalities with proprietary delivery technologies. PepGen’s platform is designed to achieve targeted and durable correction of disease-causing mutations in vivo, with the goal of providing long-lasting therapeutic benefit after a single administration.

The company’s lead development programs include PPG-001 for mucopolysaccharidosis type II (Hunter syndrome) and PPG-002 for mucopolysaccharidosis type I (Hurler syndrome).

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Institutional Ownership by Quarter for PepGen (NASDAQ:PEPG)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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