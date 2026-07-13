Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Buys 37,605 Shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated $IRM

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM - Free Report) by 22.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 202,316 shares of the financial services provider's stock after buying an additional 37,605 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS owned 0.07% of Iron Mountain worth $20,665,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 29,904 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $2,573,000 after acquiring an additional 1,286 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC increased its holdings in Iron Mountain by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 5,728 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP raised its position in Iron Mountain by 41.0% in the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 24,742 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $2,129,000 after purchasing an additional 7,193 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 29.4% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,322 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 3.6% during the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 35,292 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $3,620,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.13% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

IRM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Weiss Ratings downgraded Iron Mountain from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Iron Mountain from $127.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Iron Mountain from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, July 4th. Truist Financial set a $140.00 price target on shares of Iron Mountain in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Iron Mountain from $121.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $134.33.

View Our Latest Report on IRM

Iron Mountain Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of IRM stock opened at $121.30 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $36.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 133.29 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $126.07 and a 200-day moving average of $109.70. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 1-year low of $77.77 and a 1-year high of $134.68.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.10. Iron Mountain had a negative return on equity of 91.56% and a net margin of 3.76%.The company had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.17 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Iron Mountain has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.400-1.400 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 5.790-5.860 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Iron Mountain Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th were given a $0.864 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 15th. This represents a $3.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.8%. Iron Mountain's payout ratio is 379.12%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CAO Daniel Borges sold 7,189 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.50, for a total value of $902,219.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 757 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.45, for a total transaction of $94,208.65. Following the sale, the director owned 1,135 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $141,250.75. This trade represents a 40.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 137,260 shares of company stock worth $17,361,672. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company's stock.

About Iron Mountain

Iron Mountain Incorporated is a global information management company that helps organizations protect, store, and manage their physical and digital information. The firm provides a range of services including secure records storage, document imaging and digitization, secure shredding and destruction, and information governance solutions designed to support regulatory compliance and business continuity. Iron Mountain also offers specialized secure storage environments and logistics for sensitive assets such as art, medical records, and legal archives.

Beyond traditional records management, Iron Mountain has expanded into technology-driven services to support customers' digital transformation.

Further Reading

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