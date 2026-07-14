Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Buys 78,287 Shares of Invitation Home $INVH

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in shares of Invitation Home (NYSE:INVH - Free Report) by 23.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 409,584 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 78,287 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS owned 0.07% of Invitation Home worth $10,178,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of INVH. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invitation Home by 67.4% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 74,426 shares of the company's stock worth $2,589,000 after acquiring an additional 29,962 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its position in Invitation Home by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 13,324 shares of the company's stock worth $464,000 after buying an additional 1,290 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Invitation Home during the 2nd quarter worth about $287,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in Invitation Home by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 19,412 shares of the company's stock worth $637,000 after acquiring an additional 1,528 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its position in Invitation Home by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 15,646 shares of the company's stock valued at $515,000 after acquiring an additional 809 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.79% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on INVH. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Invitation Home from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Invitation Home from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, April 25th. Compass Point raised Invitation Home to a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Invitation Home from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Invitation Home from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Invitation Home currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $32.26.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Invitation Home

Invitation Home Trading Up 1.6%

INVH opened at $30.07 on Tuesday. The firm's fifty day moving average is $29.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.02 and a current ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market cap of $17.86 billion, a PE ratio of 31.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.84. Invitation Home has a twelve month low of $24.25 and a twelve month high of $32.67.

Invitation Home (NYSE:INVH - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $579.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $689.91 million. Invitation Home had a net margin of 20.88% and a return on equity of 6.29%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. Invitation Home has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.900-1.980 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Invitation Home will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

Invitation Home Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 25th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 25th. Invitation Home's dividend payout ratio is presently 126.32%.

Invitation Home Profile

Invitation Homes NYSE: INVH is a real estate investment trust that specializes in the ownership, operation and leasing of single-family rental homes across the United States. The company focuses on acquiring suburban and urban-adjacent single-family residences and managing them as rental properties for households seeking professionally managed, long-term housing alternatives to traditional homeownership or multifamily rentals.

Operationally, Invitation Homes is involved in the full lifecycle of the single-family rental business: sourcing and acquiring homes, performing renovations and ongoing maintenance, marketing and leasing properties, and providing property management and resident services.

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