Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Has $10.56 Million Stake in Camtek Ltd. $CAMT

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS trimmed its stake in Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT - Free Report) by 10.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 69,629 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after selling 8,033 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS owned 0.15% of Camtek worth $10,556,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CAMT. Wasatch Advisors LP increased its stake in Camtek by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 4,020,683 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $422,373,000 after buying an additional 513,956 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its position in Camtek by 56.9% in the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,665,236 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $177,090,000 after buying an additional 604,097 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in Camtek by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,318,396 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $140,205,000 after buying an additional 140,796 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Camtek by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,086,242 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $116,615,000 after buying an additional 7,220 shares during the period. Finally, Analog Century Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Camtek by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Analog Century Management LP now owns 693,720 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $73,774,000 after buying an additional 89,461 shares during the period. 41.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Camtek Stock Down 4.9%

CAMT stock opened at $136.78 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.38 billion, a PE ratio of 157.22, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.55. Camtek Ltd. has a 1 year low of $75.75 and a 1 year high of $215.99. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $170.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $160.17. The company has a current ratio of 8.35, a quick ratio of 7.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The semiconductor company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.01. Camtek had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 22.26%. The firm had revenue of $121.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.15 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Camtek Ltd. will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CAMT. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Camtek from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Northland Securities set a $174.00 price objective on Camtek in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Camtek from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. B. Riley Financial reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Camtek in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Camtek from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, March 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $174.67.

View Our Latest Report on CAMT

About Camtek

Camtek Ltd. NASDAQ: CAMT is a provider of automated inspection and metrology solutions for the semiconductor and printed circuit board (PCB) industries. The company develops, manufactures and markets a suite of inline and stand-alone systems that perform high‐resolution 2D and 3D measurements, defect review and process control. Its products are used by integrated device manufacturers, foundries, OSAT (outsourced semiconductor assembly and test) providers, and PCB fabricators to optimize yield, improve product quality and reduce production costs.

Camtek's core offerings include wafer inspection systems that detect and classify defects on patterned wafers, patterned wafer metrology tools for overlay and critical dimension measurements, and advanced packaging inspection platforms for 3D ICs and fan-out wafer-level packaging.

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