Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Has $19.04 Million Stock Position in Extra Space Storage Inc $EXR

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in Extra Space Storage Inc (NYSE:EXR - Free Report) by 22.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 145,233 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after purchasing an additional 26,961 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS owned about 0.07% of Extra Space Storage worth $19,044,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Reflection Asset Management bought a new position in Extra Space Storage in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Extra Space Storage during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 442.9% during the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 266 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. DV Equities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Extra Space Storage during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation National Association UT grew its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 172.3% in the 4th quarter. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT now owns 305 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.11% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Gwyn Goodson Mcneal sold 3,300 shares of Extra Space Storage stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $495,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 37,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,606,100. The trade was a 8.11% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on EXR. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Extra Space Storage from $148.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Barclays increased their price target on Extra Space Storage from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Mizuho upped their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $142.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $153.57.

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Extra Space Storage Stock Down 0.0%

Extra Space Storage stock opened at $143.92 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.40 billion, a PE ratio of 32.27, a P/E/G ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 1.19. The company's 50-day moving average is $144.90 and its 200-day moving average is $141.63. Extra Space Storage Inc has a fifty-two week low of $125.71 and a fifty-two week high of $155.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.01 by ($0.87). Extra Space Storage had a net margin of 27.66% and a return on equity of 6.65%. The firm had revenue of $856.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $851.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.00 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Extra Space Storage has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.050-8.350 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Extra Space Storage Inc will post 8.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Extra Space Storage Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th were given a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 15th. Extra Space Storage's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 145.29%.

Extra Space Storage Profile

Extra Space Storage NYSE: EXR is a real estate investment trust that specializes in the ownership, development and operation of self-storage properties. The company provides storage solutions for residential and commercial customers, offering a range of unit sizes, climate-controlled units and specialized options such as vehicle and boat storage. Extra Space Storage markets itself as a customer-focused operator, with online rentals, contactless move-in options and ancillary retail products like packing supplies and insurance to support tenant needs.

Its business model combines property ownership with third-party management and development activities.

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