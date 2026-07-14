Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Has $8.53 Million Position in Laureate Education $LAUR

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR - Free Report) by 15.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 244,718 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 33,164 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS owned 0.17% of Laureate Education worth $8,526,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Laureate Education by 48.7% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 156,668 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,204,000 after buying an additional 51,337 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Laureate Education by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 98,173 shares of the company's stock worth $2,008,000 after buying an additional 2,838 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its position in shares of Laureate Education by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 407,255 shares of the company's stock worth $8,328,000 after buying an additional 27,978 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of Laureate Education by 179.4% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 163,912 shares of the company's stock worth $3,352,000 after buying an additional 105,247 shares during the period. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Laureate Education by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 66,933 shares of the company's stock worth $1,369,000 after buying an additional 11,170 shares during the period. 96.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on LAUR shares. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Laureate Education from $37.50 to $39.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Weiss Ratings raised Laureate Education from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Zacks Research downgraded Laureate Education from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Laureate Education from $41.50 to $41.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Laureate Education from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $39.88.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on LAUR

Laureate Education Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LAUR opened at $40.11 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.61 billion, a PE ratio of 21.11 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $35.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.38. Laureate Education has a twelve month low of $21.53 and a twelve month high of $40.75.

Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.07. Laureate Education had a net margin of 16.08% and a return on equity of 22.07%. The company had revenue of $272.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $265.06 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.13) earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. Laureate Education has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.000-2.080 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Laureate Education will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

Laureate Education Company Profile

Laureate Education, Inc NASDAQ: LAUR is a leading global network of higher education institutions dedicated to providing undergraduate, graduate and certificate programs to a diverse student body. The company designs and delivers academic offerings through a combination of campus-based and online platforms, focusing on fields such as business, health sciences, engineering, education and hospitality management. By aligning its curriculum with regional workforce needs, Laureate aims to equip students with practical skills and industry insights that support career advancement and lifelong learning.

Through its network, Laureate operates a broad portfolio of universities and colleges, including both longstanding campus institutions and digitally native programs.

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