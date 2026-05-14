Community Bank N.A. Cuts Stock Holdings in CVS Health Corporation $CVS

Community Bank N.A. decreased its position in shares of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS - Free Report) by 67.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,050 shares of the pharmacy operator's stock after selling 10,438 shares during the quarter. Community Bank N.A.'s holdings in CVS Health were worth $401,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alteri Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 3.2% during the third quarter. Alteri Wealth LLC now owns 4,195 shares of the pharmacy operator's stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. TOWER TRUST & INVESTMENT Co grew its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. TOWER TRUST & INVESTMENT Co now owns 15,708 shares of the pharmacy operator's stock valued at $1,247,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Holistic Financial Partners grew its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 4.1% during the third quarter. Holistic Financial Partners now owns 3,397 shares of the pharmacy operator's stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC grew its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 4.1% during the third quarter. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC now owns 3,442 shares of the pharmacy operator's stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,575 shares of the pharmacy operator's stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.66% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of CVS Health from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of CVS Health from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, May 9th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of CVS Health from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. HSBC raised their target price on shares of CVS Health from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on shares of CVS Health from $94.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Tuesday. Twenty-two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $97.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on CVS Health

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Tilak Mandadi sold 69,551 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.58, for a total transaction of $6,230,378.58. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 10,133 shares in the company, valued at $907,714.14. This trade represents a 87.28% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.85% of the company's stock.

Trending Headlines about CVS Health

Here are the key news stories impacting CVS Health this week:

Positive Sentiment: Analysts at JPMorgan and Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price targets on CVS Health, reinforcing confidence that the stock still has room to run after strong quarterly results. Analyst target raises and company news

Analysts at JPMorgan and Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price targets on CVS Health, reinforcing confidence that the stock still has room to run after strong quarterly results. Positive Sentiment: CVS Health won Gold in Enterprise AI and Silver in Customer Experience AI at the 2026 Stevie Awards, highlighting continued progress in using technology to improve operations and customer service. CVS Health wins awards for AI innovation

CVS Health won Gold in Enterprise AI and Silver in Customer Experience AI at the 2026 Stevie Awards, highlighting continued progress in using technology to improve operations and customer service. Positive Sentiment: MinuteClinic is expanding its clinically supervised weight-loss and preventive care offerings, which supports CVS’s broader strategy to grow higher-value healthcare services. MinuteClinic weight-loss program

MinuteClinic is expanding its clinically supervised weight-loss and preventive care offerings, which supports CVS’s broader strategy to grow higher-value healthcare services. Positive Sentiment: Omnicare, a CVS subsidiary, received court approval to sell its business to GenieRx, removing uncertainty around a distressed asset and potentially simplifying CVS’s portfolio. Reuters Omnicare sale approval

CVS Health Stock Up 3.1%

CVS opened at $98.14 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. CVS Health Corporation has a 1-year low of $58.35 and a 1-year high of $98.22. The company has a market capitalization of $125.22 billion, a PE ratio of 43.24, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.60. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $78.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.36.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.36. CVS Health had a net margin of 0.72% and a return on equity of 11.88%. The business had revenue of $100.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.99 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.25 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. CVS Health has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.300-7.500 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CVS Health Corporation will post 7.46 EPS for the current year.

CVS Health Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 23rd were given a $0.665 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 23rd. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.7%. CVS Health's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 117.18%.

CVS Health Profile

CVS Health Corporation is a diversified healthcare company that operates a large network of retail pharmacies, pharmacy benefit management services and health care solutions. Headquartered in Woonsocket, Rhode Island, the company traces its roots to the early 1960s and has grown into an integrated provider of prescription drugs, over‑the‑counter products, clinical services and health insurance offerings. Its operating model combines retail pharmacy locations and in‑store clinics with broader pharmacy and health plan capabilities.

Key business activities include CVS Pharmacy retail operations, MinuteClinic walk‑in medical clinics and HealthHUB locations that offer expanded clinical services.

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