Community Bank N.A. Reduces Stock Position in Archer Daniels Midland Company $ADM

Community Bank N.A. lessened its stake in shares of Archer Daniels Midland Company (NYSE:ADM - Free Report) by 77.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,989 shares of the company's stock after selling 23,466 shares during the quarter. Community Bank N.A.'s holdings in Archer Daniels Midland were worth $402,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its holdings in Archer Daniels Midland by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 3,555 shares of the company's stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Archer Daniels Midland by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 6,436 shares of the company's stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Archer Daniels Midland by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,085 shares of the company's stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Joule Financial LLC increased its holdings in Archer Daniels Midland by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Joule Financial LLC now owns 4,318 shares of the company's stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC increased its holdings in Archer Daniels Midland by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 3,731 shares of the company's stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.28% of the company's stock.

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Archer Daniels Midland Stock Performance

Shares of Archer Daniels Midland stock opened at $82.90 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.18 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $71.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.60. Archer Daniels Midland Company has a 52 week low of $46.81 and a 52 week high of $83.10.

Archer Daniels Midland (NYSE:ADM - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $20.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.35 billion. Archer Daniels Midland had a net margin of 1.34% and a return on equity of 7.37%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. Archer Daniels Midland has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.150-4.70 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Archer Daniels Midland Company will post 4.43 EPS for the current year.

Archer Daniels Midland Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 20th. Archer Daniels Midland's payout ratio is 93.27%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ADM shares. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Archer Daniels Midland from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Archer Daniels Midland from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an "underweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a "market perform" rating and issued a $63.00 target price on shares of Archer Daniels Midland in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Archer Daniels Midland from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an "underweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Archer Daniels Midland from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $74.50.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on ADM

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Gregory A. Morris sold 50,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.48, for a total value of $3,424,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 300,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,552,354.56. The trade was a 14.28% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Ian R. Pinner sold 34,106 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.53, for a total transaction of $2,439,602.18. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 90,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,486,054.28. This trade represents a 27.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 109,106 shares of company stock valued at $7,539,602 in the last 90 days. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Archer Daniels Midland Company Profile

Archer Daniels Midland Company (ADM) is a global agricultural processor and food-ingredient provider that sources, transports and processes oilseeds, corn, wheat and other agricultural commodities. The company operates large-scale crushing, refining and processing facilities that produce vegetable oils, protein meals, corn sweeteners, starches, ethanol, animal feeds and a wide range of food and industrial ingredients. ADM also develops specialty ingredients and solutions for human and animal nutrition, food and beverage formulation, and industrial applications such as bio-based materials and renewable fuels.

ADM's business combines commodity origination and merchandising with downstream manufacturing and ingredient formulation.

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