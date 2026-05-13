Community Bank N.A. Sells 4,860 Shares of International Business Machines Corporation $IBM

Community Bank N.A. reduced its holdings in shares of International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM - Free Report) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 98,090 shares of the technology company's stock after selling 4,860 shares during the quarter. International Business Machines makes up 3.4% of Community Bank N.A.'s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Community Bank N.A.'s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $29,054,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Waverton Investment Management Ltd lifted its position in International Business Machines by 3.3% during the third quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd now owns 993,743 shares of the technology company's stock worth $280,439,000 after buying an additional 32,072 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in International Business Machines by 30.0% in the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,122 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $3,887,000 after buying an additional 3,029 shares during the period. NEOS Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 51.7% during the 3rd quarter. NEOS Investment Management LLC now owns 114,395 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $32,278,000 after acquiring an additional 38,973 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 347,155 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $97,953,000 after acquiring an additional 12,623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 330,814 shares of the technology company's stock worth $93,342,000 after acquiring an additional 6,235 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.96% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on IBM shares. Dbs Bank upgraded shares of International Business Machines from a "hold" rating to a "moderate buy" rating in a report on Monday, January 19th. Evercore lifted their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $330.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Erste Group Bank cut shares of International Business Machines from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. Argus set a $360.00 price objective on International Business Machines in a report on Friday, January 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on International Business Machines from $317.00 to $283.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $294.41.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on International Business Machines

International Business Machines Trading Down 1.7%

NYSE IBM opened at $219.66 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $206.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.42, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.80. International Business Machines Corporation has a one year low of $219.22 and a one year high of $324.90. The company's 50 day moving average price is $242.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $276.56.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The technology company reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.10. International Business Machines had a net margin of 15.61% and a return on equity of 37.23%. The company had revenue of $15.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.60 earnings per share. International Business Machines's revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that International Business Machines Corporation will post 12.4 EPS for the current year.

International Business Machines Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th will be issued a $1.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 8th. This represents a $6.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.1%. This is an increase from International Business Machines's previous quarterly dividend of $1.68. International Business Machines's payout ratio is currently 59.77%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Michael Miebach acquired 434 shares of International Business Machines stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $233.33 per share, for a total transaction of $101,265.22. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 434 shares in the company, valued at $101,265.22. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Trending Headlines about International Business Machines

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International Business Machines Profile

International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) is a global technology and consulting company headquartered in Armonk, New York. Founded in 1911 as the Computing-Tabulating-Recording Company (CTR) and renamed IBM in 1924, the company has evolved from early electromechanical machines to a diversified technology provider serving enterprises and governments worldwide. IBM is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol IBM.

IBM's principal businesses encompass cloud computing and software, infrastructure and systems, consulting and technology services, and research and development.

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