CommVault Systems, Inc. $CVLT Shares Acquired by Madison Asset Management LLC

Madison Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CommVault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT - Free Report) by 39.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,459 shares of the software maker's stock after purchasing an additional 9,512 shares during the period. Madison Asset Management LLC owned about 0.08% of CommVault Systems worth $2,606,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CVLT. Boston Trust Walden Corp purchased a new stake in shares of CommVault Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $30,830,000. Intech Investment Management LLC increased its position in CommVault Systems by 52.4% during the 4th quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 86,634 shares of the software maker's stock worth $10,860,000 after purchasing an additional 29,796 shares in the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in CommVault Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $27,278,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in CommVault Systems by 410.8% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 320,468 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $40,174,000 after purchasing an additional 257,729 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its stake in CommVault Systems by 64.3% in the 1st quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 273,206 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $21,280,000 after purchasing an additional 106,970 shares during the last quarter. 93.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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CommVault Systems Stock Performance

Shares of CVLT stock opened at $146.49 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 117.54, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.13 and a beta of 0.79. CommVault Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $71.75 and a one year high of $200.68. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $128.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.56.

CommVault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The software maker reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.19. CommVault Systems had a net margin of 5.97% and a return on equity of 51.64%. The company had revenue of $311.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $306.71 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.03 EPS. CommVault Systems's revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CommVault Systems, Inc. will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Gary Merrill sold 4,560 shares of CommVault Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.10, for a total value of $479,256.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 72,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,620,485.70. This trade represents a 5.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, CAO Danielle Nicole Abrahamsen sold 1,065 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.84, for a total value of $112,719.60. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 13,581 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,437,413.04. This trade represents a 7.27% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 55,279 shares of company stock valued at $5,786,557. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CVLT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of CommVault Systems from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of CommVault Systems from $140.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on CommVault Systems from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. DA Davidson restated a "buy" rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of CommVault Systems in a report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on CommVault Systems from $125.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $145.47.

Check Out Our Latest Report on CommVault Systems

About CommVault Systems

Commvault Systems, Inc is a global provider of data protection and information management software designed to help organizations manage, protect, and activate data across on-premises and cloud environments. Founded in 1996 and headquartered in Tinton Falls, New Jersey, Commvault offers a suite of integrated products and services that enable enterprises to back up, recover, archive, and analyze data. Its flagship solutions include Commvault Complete Data Protection, Commvault HyperScale, and the SaaS-based Metallic portfolio, which deliver scalable and automated data management capabilities across hybrid infrastructure environments.

Commvault's platform is built on a unified architecture that allows customers to streamline operations, reduce complexity, and ensure data resiliency.

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