Compass Capital Management Inc. Decreases Holdings in Marriott International, Inc. $MAR

Compass Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR - Free Report) by 11.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,429 shares of the company's stock after selling 6,241 shares during the quarter. Marriott International accounts for approximately 0.9% of Compass Capital Management Inc.'s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Compass Capital Management Inc.'s holdings in Marriott International were worth $15,335,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Basepoint Wealth LLC bought a new position in Marriott International during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Godfrey Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in Marriott International in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Hilton Head Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Marriott International in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Rachor Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Marriott International in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Triumph Capital Management bought a new position in Marriott International in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. 70.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Peggy Roe sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $361.56, for a total transaction of $1,084,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 19,827 shares of the company's stock, valued at $7,168,650.12. This represents a 13.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 11.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Marriott International Stock Performance

NASDAQ MAR opened at $397.06 on Friday. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $364.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $336.56. Marriott International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $253.55 and a 52-week high of $398.96. The company has a market cap of $104.70 billion, a PE ratio of 41.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.10.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.16. Marriott International had a net margin of 9.72% and a negative return on equity of 80.97%. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.59 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.32 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Marriott International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.380-11.630 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.990-3.060 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Marriott International, Inc. will post 11.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marriott International Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 22nd. This is a positive change from Marriott International's previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. Marriott International's dividend payout ratio is currently 30.64%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on MAR. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Marriott International from $280.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Marriott International from $343.00 to $384.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Marriott International from $356.00 to $383.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Marriott International from $350.00 to $353.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $388.00 to $386.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $382.07.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on MAR

About Marriott International

Marriott International is a global lodging company that develops, manages and franchises a broad portfolio of hotels and related lodging facilities. Its core activities include hotel and resort management, franchise operations, property development and the provision of centralized services such as reservations, marketing and loyalty program management. The company's brand architecture spans market segments from luxury and premium to select-service and extended-stay, enabling it to serve a wide range of business and leisure travelers as well as corporate and group customers.

The company traces its roots to the hospitality business founded by J.

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