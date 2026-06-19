Compound Planning Inc. Acquires 22,275 Shares of Alphabet Inc. $GOOG

Compound Planning Inc. boosted its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG - Free Report) by 10.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 238,966 shares of the information services provider's stock after acquiring an additional 22,275 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for 2.2% of Compound Planning Inc.'s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Compound Planning Inc.'s holdings in Alphabet were worth $74,987,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Imprint Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Nvest Wealth Strategies Inc. bought a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Bard Associates Inc. bought a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Towne Trust Company N.A lifted its position in Alphabet by 34.0% during the fourth quarter. Towne Trust Company N.A now owns 134 shares of the information services provider's stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 27.26% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 1,050 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.63, for a total transaction of $387,061.50. Following the sale, the director directly owned 1,481 shares in the company, valued at $545,941.03. This represents a 41.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 87,475 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.75, for a total transaction of $2,077,531.25. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 160,516 shares of company stock valued at $7,344,604 over the last three months. 12.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Key Headlines Impacting Alphabet

Here are the key news stories impacting Alphabet this week:

Alphabet Trading Up 1.5%

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $367.46 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.45 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.22. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $163.33 and a 1 year high of $404.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.92. The business's 50 day simple moving average is $363.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $330.81.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The information services provider reported $5.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $2.43. The firm had revenue of $109.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $106.96 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 38.99% and a net margin of 37.92%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.81 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 14.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 8th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is a positive change from Alphabet's previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 8th. Alphabet's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.71%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on GOOG. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an "overweight" rating and set a $435.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $450.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Raymond James Financial reissued a "strong-buy" rating and set a $425.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Truist Financial set a $430.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $395.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have given a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $376.78.

View Our Latest Analysis on Alphabet

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc NASDAQ: GOOG is a multinational technology holding company headquartered in Mountain View, California. Formed in 2015 through a corporate restructuring of Google, Alphabet serves as the parent to Google LLC and a portfolio of businesses collectively known as "Other Bets." Google was originally founded in 1998 by Larry Page and Sergey Brin; Alphabet is led by CEO Sundar Pichai, who oversees Google and the broader company while the founders remain prominent shareholders and influential figures in the company's history.

Alphabet's core business centers on internet search and advertising, with Google Search and the company's ad platforms (including Google Ads and AdSense) generating the majority of revenue by connecting advertisers with consumers worldwide.

Further Reading

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