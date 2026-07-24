Compound Planning Inc. Decreases Stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. $AMD

Compound Planning Inc. cut its stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD - Free Report) by 38.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,298 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock after selling 14,732 shares during the period. Compound Planning Inc.'s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $4,740,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

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Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sarver Vrooman Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Cornerstone Financial Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Basepoint Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Wilkerson Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.34% of the company's stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Advanced Micro Devices

In other news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $536.33, for a total transaction of $3,217,980.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 1,233,687 shares in the company, valued at $661,663,348.71. This trade represents a 0.48% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Nora Denzel sold 8,626 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $522.00, for a total transaction of $4,502,772.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 87,173 shares in the company, valued at $45,504,306. This represents a 9.00% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 310,310 shares of company stock worth $141,185,456. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices Price Performance

NASDAQ:AMD opened at $539.69 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $149.22 and a 52 week high of $584.73. The stock's 50-day moving average price is $510.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $339.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $880.02 billion, a PE ratio of 176.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 2.47.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.08. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 9.55% and a net margin of 13.37%.The company had revenue of $10.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share. Advanced Micro Devices's revenue for the quarter was up 37.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 6.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Key Advanced Micro Devices News

Here are the key news stories impacting Advanced Micro Devices this week:

Positive Sentiment: AMD’s multibillion-dollar Anthropic agreement could secure a large, multi-year pipeline of AI chip sales and deepen its position in the data center market. Article Title

AMD’s multibillion-dollar Anthropic agreement could secure a large, multi-year pipeline of AI chip sales and deepen its position in the data center market. Positive Sentiment: AMD unveiled its new Helios AI rack-scale system and a broader full-stack AI roadmap, signaling a more direct challenge to Nvidia in high-growth AI infrastructure. Article Title

AMD unveiled its new AI rack-scale system and a broader full-stack AI roadmap, signaling a more direct challenge to Nvidia in high-growth AI infrastructure. Positive Sentiment: Benchmark reportedly raised its price target on AMD to $685 , adding to bullish analyst sentiment around the stock. Article Title

Benchmark reportedly raised its price target on AMD to , adding to bullish analyst sentiment around the stock. Positive Sentiment: AMD also announced an AI inference partnership with Cerebras, which could improve latency and efficiency for next-generation AI workloads. Article Title

AMD also announced an AI inference partnership with Cerebras, which could improve latency and efficiency for next-generation AI workloads. Neutral Sentiment: Broad strength in semiconductor names after strong Intel results is helping sentiment across the chip sector, including AMD. Article Title

Broad strength in semiconductor names after strong Intel results is helping sentiment across the chip sector, including AMD. Negative Sentiment: Late-day weakness in the technology sector is creating some pressure on AMD and other AI stocks, partly due to capex and macro concerns. Article Title

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on AMD. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $360.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Wolfe Research set a $450.00 price target on Advanced Micro Devices and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Melius Research set a $540.00 price target on Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, UBS Group restated a "buy" rating and issued a $700.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $480.14.

View Our Latest Stock Report on AMD

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc NASDAQ: AMD is a global semiconductor company that designs and sells microprocessors, graphics processors, chipsets and adaptive computing solutions for a broad set of markets. The company's product portfolio includes consumer and commercial CPUs under the Ryzen and Threadripper brands, data center processors under the EPYC brand, and Radeon graphics processing units for gaming and professional visualization. AMD also offers semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products for gaming consoles and other specialized applications, and provides supporting software and platform technologies for OEMs, cloud service providers and end users.

Founded in 1969, AMD has evolved from a supplier of logic chips into a diversified, fabless semiconductor designer.

Featured Stories

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