Compound Planning Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Palantir Technologies Inc. $PLTR

Compound Planning Inc. lessened its stake in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR - Free Report) by 14.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 72,936 shares of the company's stock after selling 12,381 shares during the quarter. Compound Planning Inc.'s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $10,669,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Basepoint Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC boosted its position in Palantir Technologies by 250.0% in the 4th quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 175 shares of the company's stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Cornerstone Financial Management LLC purchased a new position in Palantir Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Clayton Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 500.0% in the fourth quarter. Clayton Financial Group LLC now owns 180 shares of the company's stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whipplewood Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the first quarter worth $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.65% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an "underperform" rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Mizuho reduced their price target on Palantir Technologies from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Palantir Technologies in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Phillip Securities upped their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $190.00 to $202.00 in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $225.00 price target on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Palantir Technologies presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $190.85.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on PLTR

Palantir Technologies Stock Performance

PLTR opened at $123.37 on Friday. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $106.37 and a one year high of $207.52. The company has a market cap of $295.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 138.62, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.56. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $131.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $142.69.

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. Palantir Technologies had a return on equity of 28.34% and a net margin of 43.67%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 84.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Palantir Technologies

In other news, insider Stephen Andrew Cohen sold 319,934 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.04, for a total value of $43,523,821.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,535.68. This represents a 99.82% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 397,744 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.04, for a total transaction of $54,109,093.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 6,432,258 shares in the company, valued at $875,044,378.32. This trade represents a 5.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,112,270 shares of company stock worth $150,247,785. 9.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Key Palantir Technologies News

Here are the key news stories impacting Palantir Technologies this week:

About Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies is a software company that develops data integration, analytics and operational decision-making platforms for government and commercial customers. Founded in 2003 by a team that included Alex Karp and Peter Thiel, Palantir has grown into a provider of enterprise-scale software designed to help organizations integrate disparate data sources, build analytic models and drive operational workflows. The company went public in 2020 and continues to position its products around large, complex data projects where security, provenance and real-time collaboration are important.

Palantir's product portfolio centers on a small number of core platforms.

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