Concentra Group Holdings Parent, Inc. $CON Shares Sold by Walleye Capital LLC

Walleye Capital LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Concentra Group Holdings Parent, Inc. (NYSE:CON - Free Report) by 95.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,296 shares of the company's stock after selling 248,159 shares during the quarter. Walleye Capital LLC's holdings in Concentra Group Holdings Parent were worth $264,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get CON alerts: Sign Up

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Concentra Group Holdings Parent in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,240,000. Tributary Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Concentra Group Holdings Parent by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 566,839 shares of the company's stock worth $11,155,000 after buying an additional 62,573 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Concentra Group Holdings Parent in the 4th quarter worth $43,404,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Concentra Group Holdings Parent by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 383,206 shares of the company's stock valued at $7,541,000 after buying an additional 59,500 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Concentra Group Holdings Parent by 168.4% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 60,711 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,195,000 after buying an additional 38,093 shares during the period.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CON shares. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Concentra Group Holdings Parent from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Concentra Group Holdings Parent from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. William Blair began coverage on shares of Concentra Group Holdings Parent in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. They set an "outperform" rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Concentra Group Holdings Parent in a report on Friday, June 5th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $31.40.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on CON

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Robert A. Ortenzio sold 130,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.50, for a total transaction of $3,965,000.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 633,455 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $19,320,377.50. This trade represents a 17.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last three months, insiders sold 390,000 shares of company stock worth $10,465,000. 8.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Concentra Group Holdings Parent Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of NYSE:CON opened at $31.61 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. Concentra Group Holdings Parent, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.55 and a 52 week high of $32.51. The company has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a PE ratio of 22.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.64.

Concentra Group Holdings Parent (NYSE:CON - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.05. Concentra Group Holdings Parent had a net margin of 7.97% and a return on equity of 47.14%. The business had revenue of $569.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $553.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Concentra Group Holdings Parent, Inc. will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Concentra Group Holdings Parent Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $0.0625 per share. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 19th. Concentra Group Holdings Parent's payout ratio is currently 17.99%.

Concentra Group Holdings Parent Profile

Concentra Group Holdings Parent NYSE: CON is a Canada-based financial services holding company that specializes in serving Canadian credit unions and their members. Through its operating subsidiaries, the group provides wholesale funding, lending solutions and investment management services tailored to the unique needs of cooperative financial institutions. Concentra’s broad suite of offerings includes trust and custody services, mortgage investment products and equipment financing, all designed to support credit-union growth and stability.

In addition to wholesale funding and lending, Concentra Group Holdings Parent distributes life and general insurance products through affiliated insurance brokers and credit-union channels.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Concentra Group Holdings Parent, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Concentra Group Holdings Parent wasn't on the list.

While Concentra Group Holdings Parent currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here