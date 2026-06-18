Concentric Capital Strategies LP Buys New Position in Mastercard Incorporated $MA

Concentric Capital Strategies LP purchased a new position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 8,194 shares of the credit services provider's stock, valued at approximately $4,678,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MA. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. increased its stake in Mastercard by 20.0% in the second quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 108 shares of the credit services provider's stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Mastercard by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,939 shares of the credit services provider's stock worth $1,678,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 590 shares of the credit services provider's stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Thomasville National Bank increased its position in shares of Mastercard by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 479 shares of the credit services provider's stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 695 shares of the credit services provider's stock valued at $387,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.28% of the company's stock.

Get Mastercard alerts: Sign Up

Mastercard Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MA opened at $492.93 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $499.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $522.41. The company has a market cap of $435.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.74. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12 month low of $464.52 and a 12 month high of $601.77.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The credit services provider reported $4.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.41 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $8.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $8.26 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 212.96% and a net margin of 45.88%.Mastercard's quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.73 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 19.6 EPS for the current year.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 9th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Mastercard's payout ratio is 20.14%.

Key Headlines Impacting Mastercard

Here are the key news stories impacting Mastercard this week:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MA has been the subject of several research reports. Susquehanna cut their target price on Mastercard from $670.00 to $665.00 and set a "positive" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Mastercard from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 2nd. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Mastercard from $650.00 to $640.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 1st. TD Cowen reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Mastercard from $735.00 to $675.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have assigned a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $656.04.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on MA

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard Incorporated is a global payments technology company that operates a network connecting consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and businesses in more than 200 countries and territories. The company facilitates electronic payments and transaction processing for credit, debit and prepaid card products carrying the Mastercard brand, while also providing a range of payment-related services to issuers, acquirers and merchants. Its technology and network enable authorization, clearing and settlement of payments and support a broad set of use cases including point-of-sale, e-commerce and mobile payments.

Beyond core transaction processing, Mastercard offers a suite of value-added services such as fraud and risk management, identity and authentication tools, tokenization and digital wallet support, cross-border and commercial payment solutions, and data analytics and consulting services for merchants and financial partners.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Mastercard, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Mastercard wasn't on the list.

While Mastercard currently has a Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here