Concentric Capital Strategies LP Increases Stock Position in The Charles Schwab Corporation $SCHW

Concentric Capital Strategies LP raised its position in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW - Free Report) by 19.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 113,500 shares of the financial services provider's stock after buying an additional 18,746 shares during the quarter. Concentric Capital Strategies LP's holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $11,340,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Charles Schwab by 99.2% in the fourth quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 247 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Piscataqua Savings Bank purchased a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Beacon Financial Strategies CORP acquired a new position in Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Optima Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Charles Schwab during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 84.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on SCHW. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on Charles Schwab in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James Financial increased their price target on Charles Schwab from $126.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Charles Schwab from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $117.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Charles Schwab currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $116.00.

View Our Latest Stock Report on SCHW

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Charles Schwab news, Director Frank C. Herringer sold 2,520 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.60, for a total transaction of $228,312.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 177,508 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,082,224.80. The trade was a 1.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Nigel J. Murtagh sold 41,297 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.00, for a total value of $4,088,403.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 57,972 shares in the company, valued at $5,739,228. This trade represents a 41.60% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 59,700 shares of company stock valued at $5,889,131. 6.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Charles Schwab Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SCHW opened at $94.62 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. The Charles Schwab Corporation has a one year low of $83.96 and a one year high of $107.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $164.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.77, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.77. The company's fifty day moving average is $91.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.32.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.04. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 37.99% and a return on equity of 23.05%. The firm had revenue of $6.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. Charles Schwab has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.700-5.800 EPS. Analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Corporation will post 6.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th were paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 8th. Charles Schwab's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.40%.

About Charles Schwab

Charles Schwab Corporation NYSE: SCHW is a diversified financial services firm that provides brokerage, banking, wealth management and advisory services to individual investors, independent investment advisors and institutional clients. Its primary offerings include retail brokerage accounts, online trading platforms, Schwab-branded mutual funds and exchange-traded funds (ETFs), retirement plan services, custodial services for independent Registered Investment Advisors (RIAs), and banking products through Charles Schwab Bank.

Further Reading

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