Concentric Capital Strategies LP Sells 32,651 Shares of BWX Technologies, Inc. $BWXT

Concentric Capital Strategies LP cut its stake in BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT - Free Report) by 60.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,578 shares of the technology company's stock after selling 32,651 shares during the quarter. Concentric Capital Strategies LP's holdings in BWX Technologies were worth $3,730,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its stake in BWX Technologies by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 1,263 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of BWX Technologies by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,448 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $942,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in BWX Technologies by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 2,598 shares of the technology company's stock worth $449,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in BWX Technologies by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 1,979 shares of the technology company's stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in BWX Technologies by 1.2% during the second quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,880 shares of the technology company's stock worth $847,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.39% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Rex D. Geveden sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.81, for a total value of $2,048,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 202,491 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $41,472,181.71. This represents a 4.71% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Michael Thomas Fitzgerald sold 2,417 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.25, for a total transaction of $505,757.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 6,884 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,440,477. This represents a 25.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company's stock.

BWX Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of BWXT opened at $203.11 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.31, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.73. BWX Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $133.84 and a 12 month high of $241.82. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $208.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $200.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The technology company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $860.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $837.47 million. BWX Technologies had a net margin of 10.20% and a return on equity of 31.33%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. BWX Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.600-4.750 EPS. Research analysts forecast that BWX Technologies, Inc. will post 4.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BWX Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 19th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 19th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. BWX Technologies's payout ratio is 28.88%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on BWXT. Bank of America raised their price target on BWX Technologies from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of BWX Technologies in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. They issued an "underweight" rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. TD Securities began coverage on shares of BWX Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. They set a "buy" rating and a $230.00 price objective for the company. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of BWX Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 12th. They set a "buy" rating and a $230.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "buy (b-)" rating on shares of BWX Technologies in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $228.00.

Get Our Latest Analysis on BWX Technologies

BWX Technologies Profile

BWX Technologies, Inc NYSE: BWXT is a specialized supplier of nuclear components and services, primarily serving the U.S. government and commercial markets. The company's core expertise lies in the design, fabrication and servicing of nuclear propulsion systems for the U.S. Navy, where it supports the maintenance and overhaul of naval nuclear reactors. In addition to defense applications, BWXT develops small modular reactors (SMRs), nuclear fuel and related technologies for non‐defense power generation, offering scalable solutions to meet evolving energy and industrial demands.

Beyond propulsion and power systems, BWXT is a leading producer of medical radioisotopes used in diagnostic imaging and cancer treatment.

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