Concorde Asset Management LLC Has $6.67 Million Stock Position in Invesco QQQ $QQQ

Concorde Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ - Free Report) by 11.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,555 shares of the exchange traded fund's stock after selling 1,481 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ comprises about 3.3% of Concorde Asset Management LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Concorde Asset Management LLC's holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $6,669,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Shcp LLC bought a new position in Invesco QQQ during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Invesco QQQ by 2,150.0% during the fourth quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC now owns 45 shares of the exchange traded fund's stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Parvin Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Rachor Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 44.58% of the company's stock.
Invesco QQQ Trading Up 0.6%
Shares of QQQ stock opened at $687.99 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $715.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $657.90. Invesco QQQ has a 12 month low of $551.68 and a 12 month high of $748.65.
Invesco QQQ Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 22nd were given a dividend of $0.8135 per share. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ's previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. This represents a $3.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 22nd.
Key Stories Impacting Invesco QQQ
Here are the key news stories impacting Invesco QQQ this week:
- Positive Sentiment: QQQ tracking the Nasdaq-100 rebounded sharply after its recent losing streak, reflecting renewed buying in large-cap technology stocks. QQQ ETF tracking Nasdaq-100 bounces sharply
- Positive Sentiment: Microsoft reported better-than-expected results, including strong Azure cloud and Copilot growth, reinforcing investor confidence in AI infrastructure spending and supporting QQQ’s technology-heavy holdings. Microsoft's Earnings Beat: A Ripple Effect Across ETF Landscape
- Positive Sentiment: Optimism among individual investors improved, while resilient consumer spending and underlying economic growth provided support for risk assets despite a weak headline GDP reading. AAII Sentiment Survey: Optimism Bounces Back
- Neutral Sentiment: The Federal Reserve held interest rates steady, but three dissents and uncertainty around future policy left investors focused on whether rate cuts can occur while inflation remains elevated. Fed Holds Rates Steady As 3 FOMC Members Dissent
- Negative Sentiment: Core PCE inflation remained high at 3.3% in June, potentially limiting the Fed’s ability to ease policy and keeping pressure on long-duration growth stocks such as those held by QQQ. PCE Data for June
- Negative Sentiment: Analysts questioned whether enthusiasm for AI-related stocks is fading, while a recent correction in the Nasdaq-100 and weakness in Asian technology markets highlighted valuation and concentration risks. AI Narrative Fading
- Negative Sentiment: Tariff uncertainty, the Iran conflict and rising Treasury yields add macroeconomic risks that could weigh on QQQ’s high-growth holdings. SCOTUS Tariff Ruling And Iran War
Invesco QQQ Profile
(Free Report
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PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust's investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.
See Also
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ - Free Report).
This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.
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