Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Position in Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN

Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 54.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 645,885 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock after acquiring an additional 228,915 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up about 1.7% of Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC's holdings in Amazon.com were worth $149,083,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AMZN. Norges Bank bought a new position in Amazon.com during the second quarter valued at $27,438,011,000. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com during the first quarter valued at $11,674,091,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Amazon.com by 22,085.8% during the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,177,557 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock valued at $2,671,634,000 after acquiring an additional 12,122,668 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Amazon.com by 21.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 57,908,424 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock valued at $11,017,657,000 after acquiring an additional 10,176,835 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 11.3% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 94,284,962 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $20,702,362,000 after purchasing an additional 9,583,217 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on AMZN shares. BNP Paribas Exane upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $320.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Evercore upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $285.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Susquehanna restated a "positive" rating and issued a $325.00 price target (up from $300.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Pivotal Research restated a "buy" rating and issued a $320.00 price target (up from $300.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated an "overweight" rating and issued a $313.00 price target (up from $307.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Fifty-seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $312.52.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on AMZN

Amazon.com Stock Performance

AMZN stock opened at $264.14 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.84 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.60, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.46. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $234.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $230.67. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $196.00 and a one year high of $278.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The e-commerce giant reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $1.15. The business had revenue of $181.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.28 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 12.22% and a return on equity of 19.92%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.59 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 7.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

More Amazon.com News

Here are the key news stories impacting Amazon.com this week:

Insider Activity

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 27,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total transaction of $7,562,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 471,361 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $129,624,275. This represents a 5.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 3,706 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.02, for a total transaction of $1,011,812.12. Following the sale, the director directly owned 74,948 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $20,462,302.96. The trade was a 4.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 190,593 shares of company stock valued at $46,081,241. Corporate insiders own 8.90% of the company's stock.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc is a diversified technology and retail company best known for its e-commerce marketplace and broad portfolio of consumer and enterprise services. Founded by Jeff Bezos in 1994 and headquartered in Seattle, Washington, the company launched as an online bookseller and expanded into a global retail platform that sells products directly to consumers and provides a marketplace for third-party sellers. Over time Amazon has grown beyond retail into areas including cloud computing, digital media, devices and logistics.

Key businesses and offerings include Amazon's online marketplace and fulfillment services, the Amazon Prime membership program (which bundles expedited shipping with streaming and other benefits), Amazon Web Services (AWS) which supplies on-demand cloud computing and storage to businesses and public-sector customers, and a range of content and advertising services such as Prime Video and Amazon Advertising.

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