Confluence Investment Management LLC Acquires 110,216 Shares of i3 Verticals, Inc. $IIIV

Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its stake in i3 Verticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV - Free Report) by 91.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 230,530 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 110,216 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.83% of i3 Verticals worth $4,924,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IIIV. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in shares of i3 Verticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in i3 Verticals by 221.7% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,393 shares of the company's stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 960 shares during the period. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in i3 Verticals by 1,299.0% during the 4th quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,371 shares of the company's stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,273 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in i3 Verticals by 8,259.1% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,839 shares of the company's stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,817 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in i3 Verticals by 65.5% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,198 shares of the company's stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 870 shares during the period. 84.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Gregory S. Daily acquired 50,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.23 per share, with a total value of $961,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer directly owned 50,000 shares in the company, valued at $961,500. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 60.09% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on IIIV shares. Weiss Ratings raised shares of i3 Verticals from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of i3 Verticals from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their target price on i3 Verticals from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Benchmark reduced their price target on i3 Verticals from $39.00 to $30.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $29.83.

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i3 Verticals Trading Up 2.2%

IIIV stock opened at $21.84 on Wednesday. i3 Verticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.47 and a 12 month high of $33.97. The firm's 50-day moving average is $20.60 and its 200 day moving average is $21.54. The company has a market capitalization of $609.99 million, a PE ratio of 31.20 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $57.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $57.51 million. i3 Verticals had a net margin of 8.59% and a return on equity of 4.19%. i3 Verticals has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.090-1.150 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that i3 Verticals, Inc. will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

i3 Verticals Profile

i3 Verticals, Inc is a provider of integrated software and merchant payment processing solutions tailored for specific vertical markets across the United States. Since its founding in 2001 and headquartered in Columbia, South Carolina, the company has focused on delivering SaaS-based applications and payment services to streamline revenue collection and management workflows for its clients.

The company's product portfolio includes electronic payment processing for credit and debit card transactions, automated clearing house (ACH) transfers, online and mobile payment portals, and related risk management and compliance tools.

Further Reading

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