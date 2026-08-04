Confluence Investment Management LLC Boosts Stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. $TMO

Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO - Free Report) by 2.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 92,781 shares of the medical research company's stock after purchasing an additional 2,630 shares during the quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC's holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $46,517,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. High Note Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 170.6% in the 4th quarter. High Note Wealth LLC now owns 46 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Swiss RE Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Legacy Wealth Managment LLC ID increased its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 78.6% in the 1st quarter. Legacy Wealth Managment LLC ID now owns 50 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Birchwood Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Core Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. 89.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on TMO. KeyCorp reissued an "overweight" rating on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. HSBC downgraded Thermo Fisher Scientific from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and dropped their target price for the company from $670.00 to $540.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. They set an "outperform" rating and a $535.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $510.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Friday, June 26th. They set a "market perform" rating and a $520.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $617.14.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Thermo Fisher Scientific

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, COO Gianluca Pettiti sold 400 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $565.00, for a total transaction of $226,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 24,651 shares of the company's stock, valued at $13,927,815. The trade was a 1.60% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Down 0.0%

Shares of NYSE:TMO opened at $574.29 on Tuesday. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $435.27 and a fifty-two week high of $643.99. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $509.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $511.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of $213.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.87.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The medical research company reported $6.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.71 by $0.32. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 15.04% and a return on equity of 17.09%. The company had revenue of $11.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $11.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.28 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. Thermo Fisher Scientific has set its FY 2026 guidance at 24.930-25.330 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 25.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 15th. Thermo Fisher Scientific's dividend payout ratio is 10.11%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific NYSE: TMO is a global provider of scientific instrumentation, reagents and consumables, software, and services that support research, clinical, and industrial laboratories. The company supplies analytical instruments and laboratory equipment, life sciences reagents and kits, specialty diagnostics, and a broad range of consumables used by researchers, clinicians, and manufacturers. Its offerings also include laboratory information management and data-analysis software, as well as service solutions such as instrument maintenance, validation, and logistics that help customers run complex workflows efficiently.

Thermo Fisher operates through multiple business areas that broadly cover life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services, including contract development and manufacturing for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies.

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