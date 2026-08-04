Confluence Investment Management LLC Buys 3,941 Shares of Stryker Corporation $SYK

Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK - Free Report) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 212,000 shares of the medical technology company's stock after buying an additional 3,941 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC owned 0.06% of Stryker worth $66,746,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker in the fourth quarter worth $1,822,272,000. Auto Owners Insurance Co boosted its stake in Stryker by 35,047.0% in the 4th quarter. Auto Owners Insurance Co now owns 2,914,741 shares of the medical technology company's stock worth $1,024,444,000 after purchasing an additional 2,906,448 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Stryker by 22.6% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,493,276 shares of the medical technology company's stock valued at $2,282,192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,198,665 shares during the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its position in Stryker by 104.4% during the 2nd quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,245,841 shares of the medical technology company's stock valued at $887,525,000 after purchasing an additional 1,146,998 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Stryker by 241.9% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,555,638 shares of the medical technology company's stock valued at $511,167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100,673 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.09% of the company's stock.

Get Stryker alerts: Sign Up

Stryker Stock Performance

Shares of SYK opened at $340.73 on Tuesday. Stryker Corporation has a one year low of $281.00 and a one year high of $396.86. The business has a fifty day moving average of $317.77 and a 200 day moving average of $334.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.31, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.76.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The medical technology company reported $3.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.20. Stryker had a return on equity of 23.63% and a net margin of 14.43%.The business had revenue of $6.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $6.58 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.13 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Stryker has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.950-15.100 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Stryker Corporation will post 15.01 EPS for the current year.

Stryker Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 30th. Stryker's dividend payout ratio is currently 36.48%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SYK. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Stryker from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird set a $385.00 price objective on shares of Stryker in a report on Friday, May 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Stryker from $435.00 to $400.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Leerink Partners reduced their target price on Stryker from $410.00 to $407.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their price target on Stryker from $371.00 to $358.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $386.28.

Read Our Latest Analysis on SYK

Insider Buying and Selling at Stryker

In other news, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 310,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.23, for a total transaction of $96,791,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 1,924,880 shares of the company's stock, valued at $601,005,282.40. The trade was a 13.87% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Robert S. Fletcher sold 4,544 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.87, for a total value of $1,394,417.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 10,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,247,298.34. This represents a 30.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 323,264 shares of company stock valued at $100,659,489. Insiders own 4.60% of the company's stock.

Stryker Profile

Stryker Corporation is a global medical technology company that designs, manufactures and markets a broad range of products and services for use in hospitals, surgeons' offices and other healthcare facilities. Its primary business activities span orthopedics (including joint replacement implants, trauma and extremities products), surgical equipment and operating room technologies (such as visualization, navigation and powered instruments), neurotechnology and spine solutions, and patient-handling and emergency medical equipment.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Stryker, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Stryker wasn't on the list.

While Stryker currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here