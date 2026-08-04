Confluence Investment Management LLC Decreases Stake in Mondelez International, Inc. $MDLZ

Confluence Investment Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ - Free Report) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,044,332 shares of the company's stock after selling 68,524 shares during the period. Mondelez International comprises approximately 1.8% of Confluence Investment Management LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Confluence Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.16% of Mondelez International worth $118,244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Mondelez International alerts: Sign Up

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 92.4% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 14,631 shares of the company's stock worth $874,000 after purchasing an additional 7,025 shares during the period. United Bank increased its stake in Mondelez International by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. United Bank now owns 26,263 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,771,000 after buying an additional 3,070 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Mondelez International by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 547,519 shares of the company's stock valued at $36,924,000 after buying an additional 71,667 shares during the period. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Mondelez International by 4,470.0% during the 2nd quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,371 shares of the company's stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 1,341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC raised its position in Mondelez International by 144.9% during the 2nd quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 7,890 shares of the company's stock worth $532,000 after buying an additional 4,668 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.32% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MDLZ. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, April 10th. Freedom Capital downgraded shares of Mondelez International from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an "overweight" rating on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Friday, May 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a "buy" rating and set a $73.00 target price on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Mondelez International from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $67.30.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Mondelez International

Mondelez International Stock Down 0.9%

Shares of NASDAQ MDLZ opened at $61.73 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of $79.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.38. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $60.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.63. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $51.20 and a 1 year high of $66.65.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $9.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.21 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 14.07%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. Mondelez International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.970-3.120 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Mondelez International Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 30th. Mondelez International's payout ratio is 73.53%.

Mondelez International Profile

Mondelez International is a global snacks company headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, formed in 2012 when Kraft Foods split to create a business focused on snack foods and a separate North American grocery company. Mondelez develops, manufactures, markets and distributes a broad portfolio of snack products intended for retail, foodservice and e‑commerce channels around the world.

The company's product mix centers on biscuits and cookies, chocolate and confectionery, gum and candy, and savory crackers and baked snacks.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Mondelez International, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Mondelez International wasn't on the list.

While Mondelez International currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here