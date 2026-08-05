Confluence Investment Management LLC Has $1.28 Million Position in Littelfuse, Inc. $LFUS

Confluence Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS - Free Report) by 43.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,812 shares of the technology company's stock after selling 2,179 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC's holdings in Littelfuse were worth $1,280,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LFUS. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Littelfuse by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,969,874 shares of the technology company's stock worth $751,141,000 after purchasing an additional 44,826 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 67.3% during the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,024,176 shares of the technology company's stock worth $259,035,000 after buying an additional 412,160 shares in the last quarter. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. now owns 980,498 shares of the technology company's stock worth $247,988,000 after buying an additional 37,203 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Littelfuse by 58.6% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 609,966 shares of the technology company's stock worth $154,273,000 after buying an additional 225,445 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Littelfuse by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 516,479 shares of the technology company's stock worth $130,635,000 after buying an additional 25,860 shares during the period. 96.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Transactions at Littelfuse

In related news, SVP Maggie Chu sold 11,397 shares of Littelfuse stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.48, for a total transaction of $4,963,165.56. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 6,001 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,613,315.48. The trade was a 65.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Anthony Grillo sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $451.96, for a total value of $1,355,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 64,928 shares of the company's stock, valued at $29,344,858.88. The trade was a 4.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on LFUS. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Littelfuse from $430.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Needham & Company LLC restated a "buy" rating and issued a $520.00 price target on shares of Littelfuse in a report on Monday, May 18th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Littelfuse from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Littelfuse from $500.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Littelfuse from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $465.83.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Littelfuse

Littelfuse Stock Performance

NASDAQ LFUS opened at $466.46 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $11.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -932.90, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $442.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $392.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Littelfuse, Inc. has a 12-month low of $233.36 and a 12-month high of $500.57.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The technology company reported $4.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.78 by $0.41. Littelfuse had a negative net margin of 0.31% and a positive return on equity of 13.02%. The firm had revenue of $738.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $703.38 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.30 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. Littelfuse has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 4.850-5.050 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 15.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Littelfuse Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 20th will be given a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 20th. This is a positive change from Littelfuse's previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Littelfuse's payout ratio is -600.00%.

About Littelfuse

Littelfuse, Inc is a global manufacturer of circuit protection, power control, and sensing technologies. Founded in 1927 and headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, the company develops and produces a broad range of products designed to safeguard electrical and electronic systems across a variety of end markets. Littelfuse's offerings include fuses, semiconductors, relays, and sensors, all engineered to protect against overcurrent, overvoltage, and thermal events in demanding applications.

The company's product portfolio is organized into key segments such as Automotive, Industrial & Electronics, and Power & Sensor.

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