Confluence Investment Management LLC Has $24.16 Million Stock Position in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. $EXPD

Confluence Investment Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD - Free Report) by 7.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 148,269 shares of the transportation company's stock after selling 12,434 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC owned 0.11% of Expeditors International of Washington worth $24,165,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,447 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $514,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Rossby Financial LCC boosted its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Rossby Financial LCC now owns 938 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Claro Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Claro Advisors Inc. now owns 1,743 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Hardy Reed LLC increased its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Hardy Reed LLC now owns 3,513 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $523,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,874 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.02% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on EXPD. Bank of America raised their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $181.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an "underweight" rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $154.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $175.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $142.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Expeditors International of Washington has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $153.78.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on EXPD

Expeditors International of Washington Trading Up 1.4%

Shares of EXPD opened at $170.28 on Tuesday. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 12 month low of $112.94 and a 12 month high of $183.52. The firm's 50 day moving average is $166.90 and its 200-day moving average is $156.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.27 billion, a PE ratio of 29.77, a P/E/G ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 1.04.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The transportation company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.38. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 36.16% and a net margin of 7.64%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.47 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Expeditors International of Washington Profile

Expeditors International of Washington is a global logistics and freight forwarding company headquartered in Seattle, Washington. The firm specializes in providing tailored supply chain solutions that encompass air, ocean and ground transportation. Through an integrated service model, Expeditors coordinates and manages the movement of goods for a diverse customer base, including manufacturers, retailers and technology companies.

The company's core offerings include customs brokerage, cargo insurance, distribution and warehousing services, as well as vendor consolidation and inventory management.

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