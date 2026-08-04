Confluence Investment Management LLC Has $57.67 Million Position in S&P Global Inc. $SPGI

Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI - Free Report) by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 141,607 shares of the business services provider's stock after purchasing an additional 7,327 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC's holdings in S&P Global were worth $57,671,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dorsey Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the 1st quarter valued at $94,716,000. Troy Asset Management Ltd lifted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 26.2% during the fourth quarter. Troy Asset Management Ltd now owns 41,706 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $21,795,000 after acquiring an additional 8,652 shares during the period. Capital International Inc. CA lifted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Inc. CA now owns 70,716 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $36,955,000 after acquiring an additional 7,343 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new position in S&P Global in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,652,000. Finally, Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in S&P Global by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC now owns 120,642 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $63,047,000 after acquiring an additional 2,672 shares during the last quarter. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on SPGI shares. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c)" rating on shares of S&P Global in a report on Monday, July 6th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of S&P Global from $550.00 to $525.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price target on shares of S&P Global from $560.00 to $510.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of S&P Global from $495.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered shares of S&P Global from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, S&P Global has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $523.59.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on SPGI

S&P Global Price Performance

S&P Global stock opened at $416.85 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.45, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.07. S&P Global Inc. has a 1 year low of $381.61 and a 1 year high of $579.05. The business has a 50-day moving average of $423.88 and a 200-day moving average of $436.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $4.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $4.81 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.09 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 17.74% and a net margin of 31.37%.S&P Global's revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.43 EPS. S&P Global has set its FY 2026 guidance at 17.500-17.750 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 17.74 EPS for the current year.

S&P Global Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 26th will be paid a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 26th. S&P Global's dividend payout ratio is presently 23.69%.

About S&P Global

S&P Global is a leading provider of financial information, analytics and benchmark indices that serve investors, issuers, corporations and public institutions worldwide. The company operates through well-known businesses that include credit ratings, market intelligence and index licensing, as well as commodity and energy information services. Its products and services are used to assess creditworthiness, inform investment decisions, construct and track benchmark portfolios, and support risk and commodity market analysis.

S&P Global Ratings provides independent credit ratings, research and data used by fixed income investors and capital market participants to evaluate issuer and transaction risk.

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