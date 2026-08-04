Confluence Investment Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in American Water Works Company, Inc. $AWK

Confluence Investment Management LLC lowered its position in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK - Free Report) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 780,309 shares of the utilities provider's stock after selling 29,649 shares during the period. American Water Works comprises approximately 1.6% of Confluence Investment Management LLC's holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Confluence Investment Management LLC owned 0.40% of American Water Works worth $102,673,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AWK. TSP Capital Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Water Works during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,559,000. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC grew its holdings in American Water Works by 82.7% during the 4th quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 21,430 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $2,797,000 after buying an additional 9,698 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in American Water Works in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,347,000. Country Trust Bank raised its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 178,599 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $23,307,000 after acquiring an additional 11,401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its position in shares of American Water Works by 84.0% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 553,066 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $72,175,000 after acquiring an additional 252,459 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.58% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on AWK shares. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of American Water Works from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Bank of America reaffirmed a "neutral" rating on shares of American Water Works in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on American Water Works from $137.00 to $130.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Mizuho lifted their target price on American Water Works from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on American Water Works from $124.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an "underweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $140.10.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on American Water Works

American Water Works Stock Down 2.3%

Shares of NYSE AWK opened at $131.09 on Tuesday. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $120.57 and a 1 year high of $147.87. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $129.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $131.04. The company has a market cap of $26.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.72, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.08. American Water Works had a return on equity of 10.20% and a net margin of 21.35%.The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.48 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. American Water Works has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.020-6.120 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current year.

American Water Works Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 11th will be paid a $0.895 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 11th. This represents a $3.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.7%. American Water Works's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.05%.

American Water Works Profile

American Water Works Company, Inc NYSE: AWK is a publicly traded utility company that provides water and wastewater services in the United States. Its core business is the operation, management and maintenance of regulated water and wastewater systems that deliver potable water, collect and treat wastewater, and provide related customer services to residential, commercial and industrial customers as well as municipalities. The company's operations include water treatment and distribution, wastewater collection and treatment, meter reading and billing, emergency repairs, and long-term infrastructure planning and capital project execution.

In addition to its regulated utility operations, American Water offers complementary nonregulated services and solutions that support system reliability and customer needs.

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