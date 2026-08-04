Confluence Investment Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. $CRL

Confluence Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL - Free Report) by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 91,632 shares of the medical research company's stock after selling 8,902 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC owned 0.19% of Charles River Laboratories International worth $20,781,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,887,175 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $1,174,374,000 after purchasing an additional 47,432 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 115.8% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,696,150 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $537,828,000 after purchasing an additional 1,446,972 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,871,688 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $373,364,000 after purchasing an additional 40,535 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 14.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,652,484 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $285,001,000 after purchasing an additional 210,260 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,276,502 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $254,186,000 after buying an additional 9,756 shares during the last quarter. 98.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Transactions at Charles River Laboratories International

In other news, Director James C. Foster sold 75,000 shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total transaction of $16,875,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 31,596 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,109,100. This trade represents a 70.36% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on CRL shares. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a "sell (e+)" rating to a "sell (d-)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $250.00 target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Citigroup reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Evercore restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $220.00 price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $220.75.

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Charles River Laboratories International Stock Performance

NYSE:CRL opened at $230.58 on Tuesday. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $207.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $188.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market cap of $11.11 billion, a PE ratio of -61.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.38. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $144.26 and a fifty-two week high of $242.73.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The medical research company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $995.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $977.46 million. Charles River Laboratories International had a negative net margin of 4.59% and a positive return on equity of 15.36%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.34 earnings per share. Charles River Laboratories International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.800-11.300 EPS. Analysts expect that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 11.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Charles River Laboratories International Company Profile

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc is a leading provider of research models and preclinical and clinical support services for the pharmaceutical, biotechnology and medical device industries. The company's core offerings include discovery, safety assessment, toxicology, and pathology services, as well as supply of laboratory animals and related diagnostics. Services extend across in vivo and in vitro testing, biologics testing, and support for advanced therapies, helping clients accelerate drug development from early discovery through regulatory submission.

Founded in 1947 in Wilmington, Massachusetts, Charles River has grown through strategic investments and acquisitions to establish a broad portfolio of capabilities.

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