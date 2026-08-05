Confluence Investment Management LLC Makes New $1.26 Million Investment in Crh Plc $CRH

Confluence Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Crh Plc (NYSE:CRH - Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 11,823 shares of the construction company's stock, valued at approximately $1,265,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eastern Bank lifted its stake in CRH by 36.5% in the second quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 550 shares of the construction company's stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in CRH during the 1st quarter valued at about $678,000. Militia Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CRH in the 1st quarter valued at about $631,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of CRH by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 8,700 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $915,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of CRH by 27.6% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 19,298 shares of the construction company's stock worth $2,029,000 after purchasing an additional 4,175 shares during the period. 62.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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CRH Trading Up 0.6%

Shares of CRH stock opened at $99.16 on Wednesday. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $105.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.85. The company has a market cap of $66.26 billion, a PE ratio of 17.49, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.34. Crh Plc has a 12-month low of $94.11 and a 12-month high of $131.55.

CRH (NYSE:CRH - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The construction company reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.19. CRH had a return on equity of 15.76% and a net margin of 9.93%.The firm had revenue of $10.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $10.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.94 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. CRH has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.600-6.050 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Crh Plc will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current year.

CRH Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 14th. CRH's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.51%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of CRH from $149.00 to $165.60 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Stephens cut their price target on CRH from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein restated an "outperform" rating on shares of CRH in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on CRH from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an "overweight" rating and issued a $139.00 target price on shares of CRH in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $139.44.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on CRH

CRH Profile

CRH plc, originally formed as Cement Roadstone Holdings in 1970 and headquartered in Dublin, Ireland, is a global building materials group. The company has grown from its Irish roots into one of the largest international suppliers of construction materials, expanding primarily through acquisitions and regional business development. CRH operates an integrated network of manufacturing and distribution businesses that serve both public and private construction markets.

CRH's core activities include the production and distribution of aggregates, cement, asphalt, ready-mixed concrete and other bulk materials, together with a broad range of value-added building products such as precast concrete, masonry, bricks, roofing products, pipe and drainage systems, and construction accessories.

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