Confluence Investment Management LLC Makes New Investment in BP p.l.c. $BP

Confluence Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP - Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 35,263 shares of the oil and gas exploration company's stock, valued at approximately $1,303,000.

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Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BP. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in BP by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 29,724 shares of the oil and gas exploration company's stock worth $1,397,000 after acquiring an additional 2,359 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its stake in shares of BP by 140.1% in the first quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 85,516 shares of the oil and gas exploration company's stock worth $4,019,000 after purchasing an additional 49,902 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI acquired a new stake in shares of BP during the first quarter worth about $251,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in BP by 15.2% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 69,950 shares of the oil and gas exploration company's stock valued at $3,288,000 after buying an additional 9,239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in BP by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,861 shares of the oil and gas exploration company's stock worth $698,000 after buying an additional 684 shares during the period. 11.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Key Headlines Impacting BP

Here are the key news stories impacting BP this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q2 earnings significantly exceeded expectations. BP reported underlying replacement-cost profit of approximately $5.73 billion, more than double the year-earlier result and above analyst forecasts. Higher oil and gas prices, stronger refining margins and increased trading gains—boosted by Middle East market volatility—drove the improvement. Reported EPS of $2.22 also exceeded the $1.87 consensus estimate, while revenue reached $69.11 billion. BP's second-quarter profit more than doubles from a year ago

BP reported underlying replacement-cost profit of approximately $5.73 billion, more than double the year-earlier result and above analyst forecasts. Higher oil and gas prices, stronger refining margins and increased trading gains—boosted by Middle East market volatility—drove the improvement. Reported EPS of $2.22 also exceeded the $1.87 consensus estimate, while revenue reached $69.11 billion. Positive Sentiment: Shareholder returns and balance-sheet measures are improving. Management announced a dividend increase and said the strong cash generation provides an opportunity to accelerate debt reduction under a five-priority plan focused on simplifying operations, cutting costs and increasing shareholder value. BP Q2 2026 Earnings Call Highlights

Management announced a dividend increase and said the strong cash generation provides an opportunity to accelerate debt reduction under a five-priority plan focused on simplifying operations, cutting costs and increasing shareholder value. Positive Sentiment: Portfolio streamlining could improve returns. BP completed the sale of its Gelsenkirchen refinery and related German assets to Klesch Group, a move expected to reduce underlying operating costs by roughly $1 billion. The company is also pursuing the sale of Archaea Energy, its U.S. biogas business, reportedly valued at about $4 billion. Proceeds could support debt reduction and higher-return investments. BP completes sale of Gelsenkirchen refinery as overhaul continues

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada upgraded shares of BP from a "sector perform" rating to an "outperform" rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of BP from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of BP in a research report on Monday, July 20th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. Argus raised BP from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on BP from $41.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a "sector outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $46.59.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on BP

BP Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BP opened at $42.42 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $111.12 billion, a PE ratio of 35.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.22. The company's fifty day moving average price is $41.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.80. BP p.l.c. has a 1 year low of $32.69 and a 1 year high of $48.27.

BP (NYSE:BP - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.35. BP had a net margin of 1.62% and a return on equity of 12.06%. The business had revenue of $69.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 106.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that BP p.l.c. will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current year.

BP Profile

BP plc is a British multinational integrated energy company headquartered in London. Originating in the early 20th century as the Anglo-Persian Oil Company, BP has grown into one of the world's largest oil and gas companies, operating across exploration and production, refining and marketing, trading, and a range of low-carbon businesses.

The company's core activities include upstream exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas, midstream and trading operations, and downstream refining, marketing and supply of fuels, lubricants and petrochemicals.

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